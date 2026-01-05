Raiders Will Ditch Fernando Mendoza for $2.3M College QB, Claims Draft Insider

Fernando Mendoza is widely considered the presumptive first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With the Raiders securing the No. 1 pick, their need for a quarterback naturally keeps Mendoza in the conversation. However, there is disappointing news for the Hoosiers quarterback as NFL Draft insider Todd McShay revealed that the Raiders would pick the other Big Ten QB over Fernando Mendoza.

Oregon’s QB Dante Moore is the QB that Todd McShay picked over Mendoza as the No. 1 overall pick for the Las Vegas Raiders while discussing his mock picks. This keeps the Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza as the No. 2 pick for the New York Jets.

“Fernando Mendoza just won the Big 10 championship, beating Ohio State,” said Todd McShay on the January 05 episode of The McShay Show. “Just annihilated Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Heisman Trophy winner. Presumptive number one overall pick. Not here. Dante Moore is my first overall pick going to the Las Vegas Raiders. Obviously, if Dante Moore from Oregon goes one, Fernando Mendoza goes two to the New York Jets.

“And truth be told, I had the Jets trading up when I was kind of pre-mocking it up after week 17, just taking a look at different scenarios. I thought the Jets were the most likely, with all the ammunition they have this year and next year, to make that move up wherever they were. They don’t have to now. It’s great for them.”

McShay stated that Mendoza has been winning because of the details and the process developed by the proven coach, Curt Cignetti. The Raiders would pick Mendoza if they wanted an immediate impact, winning most games as a rookie; however, for long-term success, he believes Moore could be the better option between the two.

NFL scouts see Moore as a process-oriented quarterback with high-end intangibles. The 6-foot-3 QB has all the qualities the Raiders wanted from their quarterback. The 20-year-old is light on experience, but his blend of football IQ, athletic instinct, poise, and powerful arm could match the pro level as a rookie.

If you take a look at the Raiders’ QB Geno Smith, he faced interception issues throughout the season. The 35-year-old has thrown 17 interceptions this season and has the second-lowest QBR with 34.2. Since the Raiders will be looking for a quarterback who barely makes mistakes, Dante fits right in.

Currently valued at $2.3 million, Dante Moore has thrown just 9 interceptions with a 79.0 QBR so far. He could be the centerpiece of the Raiders’ offense, pairing with Brock Bowers at the receiver end and RB Ashton Jeanty rushing down the field.

However, though McShay might be team Moore, others have appreciated Mendoza’s capabilities. Recently, Tom Brady commented about his game, saying, “Certainly, his leadership is what stands out to me. It’s his reliability to his teammates.”

“Watch that dude throw back-shoulder fades and you see the touch, timing and power to be a baller in the NFL,” another regional NFC East scout said.

Meanwhile, Moore hasn’t declared himself for the 2026 NFL Draft and is likely to return to Eugene for the 2026 season.

Oregon believes in Dante Moore’s return for the 2026 season

While Dante Moore is a top prospect in most of the draft analysts’ lists for the 2026 NFL Draft, Pete Thamel reported that he’s likely to return to Oregon for the 2026 season. Thamel stated that Oregon has a belief in Moore’s return, and the QB even told the media before the JMU game.

“Everyone just slots him in the mock drafts at one or two and just assumes that that’s going to happen,” said Pete Thamel on the January 02 episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

“I’m not telling you it’s not, but there is a feeling at Oregon that he could stay. He even said that to one of the TV crews going into the JMU game. He’s younger, he’s seen adversity, he’s a little bit of a slight guy, and he could probably put on some weight. I’m not telling you he’s definitely coming back, but I do think that’s on the table.”

Moore himself shared a video on his Instagram on Christmas Eve, which hinted at the return to Eugene for 2026. In the final moments of the video, it stated, “Come on 5, to be continued.”

Moore has already exceeded expectations by bringing in 3,280 yards this season. His 28 TDs are tied for the 10th-highest in the FBS. If he returns for the next season, he can very well situate himself among the top 10 in the country across all the important stats. However, we need to wait until there’s an official confirmation from the Ducks QB himself.