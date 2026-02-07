Rams Roster News: Sean McVay Close to Cutting Ties With Legendary Georgia Bulldogs QB

The prime man in elevating UGA to its two national title wins under Kirby Smart was the legendary QB, Stetson Bennett. Especially since he joined as a preferred walk-on, redshirted, and ran scout team offense behind stars like Jake Fromm and Justin Fields as a freshman. Everyone thought Bennett’s NFL trajectory would be a similar dark horse story after being drafted in the fourth round. But those hopes have been doused for good now.

Head coach Sean McVay is signaling a blunt end to the Stetson Bennett experiment in Los Angeles. According to a report from UGA Wire (USA Today) on February 7, 2026, Bennett has been officially named a primary “cut candidate” for the upcoming March league year. After drafting the 5’11” signal-caller 128th overall in 2023, McVay is prioritizing a youth movement that no longer includes the former Bulldogs star.

McVay, fresh off a multi-year contract extension, is prioritizing roster efficiency over project players as the team heads toward free agency. Cutting Bennett allows the Rams to clear his $1,134,785 base salary immediately. This move mirrors a broader financial purge of veteran assets, including linebacker Omar Speights and tight end Colby Parkinson, whose release would generate a massive $7,000,000 in immediate cap savings.

The timing of Sean McVay’s decision is strategic; the Rams hold the 13th and 29th picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. While Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza is the projected No. 1 overall pick and out of reach at 13, Los Angeles is now positioned to target elite prospects like Ty Simpson or former UGA standout Carson Beck. For McVay, securing a high-ceiling backup with fresh contract years is the clear priority over maintaining Bennett’s current QB3 status.

Bennett’s legendary status is anchored by definitive moments like this “dagger” against Auburn in 2022. Facing heavy interior pressure in the fourth quarter, Bennett manipulated the pocket before breaking for a 64-yard touchdown scramble, the longest by a UGA QB in 50 years. It was his 53rd career touchdown, marking the 7th most in program history. While he became the only UGA QB to throw for over 4,000 yards, the “Mailman’s” relentless delivery stalled at the professional level.

Going into the NFL draft, scouts highlighted Bennett’s physical limitations due to his frame and lack of upside from his college performances. Arm strength was another problem, which scouts described as “inconsistent,” and his deep ball accuracy was patchy. Reports further highlighted that Bennett didn’t throw much in tight windows in college, and his athleticism was put under a microscope.

Moreover, Bennett also turned 25 during the NFL draft process, and the NFL teams often prioritized ages around 18-22. Yet, many were confident about Bennett charting a similar path to Georgia. But several factors impeded that, too. Before the NFL draft, Bennett was arrested in Dallas on January 29 for public intoxication.

Stetson Bennett has shown flashes of dominance at the LA Rams

Reports detailed the former UGA QB banging on doors after 3 a.m. and also hiding behind a wall to evade cops. Despite Bennett addressing it at the NFL scouting combine, the prospects of an illustrious NFL trajectory became slimmer anyway. Thereafter, in 2023, Bennett sat out the whole season, and the team described it as due to “mental health issues.”

The Atlanta, Georgia, native again returned in 2024 but was third string and saw no regular-season snaps. Yet, the 2025 season gave hope since Stetson competed in multiple preseason games and posted 68.8% accuracy. Against the Cowboys, he passed for 188 yards for two touchdowns and also orchestrated the game-winning drive against the Chargers.

Despite accumulating 1,296 total preseason yards and eight touchdowns across his tenure, the flashes of dominance were not enough to earn McVay’s trust for a regular-season start. With his release from the Rams now appearing inevitable, Bennett will likely enter the March market as a free agent backup. There, the Manning Award winner will seek one final chance to recapture the magic that defined his Athens glory.