Ranked SEC Team Pulls Off Largest Road Comeback in Program History to Hand Rival Coach Eighth Straight Conference Loss

The No. 24-ranked Kentucky Wildcats just pulled off one of the most insane victories in school history, stunning the South Carolina Gamecocks 35-34 in an overtime thriller at Williams-Brice Stadium. Down 17-0 early on, they looked completely dead in the water, but first-year head coach Will Stein refused to let his team quit and staged the largest road comeback the program has ever seen.

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The game started in the worst way you could imagine for the Wildcats. South Carolina’s star quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, was doing whatever he wanted, shredding Kentucky’s defense for 147 rushing yards and 226 passing yards.

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In the first quarter alone, Kentucky was outgained in total yards by a shocking 156-18, while their offensive line was giving up sacks left and right.

Down 17-0 midway through the second quarter, Kentucky looked buried. But overcoming that 17-point hole marks the largest road comeback in program history, topping their previous road best. Remarkably, it sits just one point shy of the overall school record set back in 2010, when Kentucky erased an 18-point lead at home against South Carolina.

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Led by quarterback Kenny Minchey, who threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, the Wildcats started chipping away at the lead. Even though Kentucky lost key players to injuries throughout the game, they fought back with a furious 24-3 scoring run.

KENTUCKY GOES FOR 2 IN OVERTIME TO STUN SOUTH CAROLINA 😤 pic.twitter.com/EKj2lq0CEP— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 4, 2026

By the time regulation was winding down, they had tied the game, and a late South Carolina fumble helped send the matchup into a heart-stopping overtime period. Overtime was pure theater. South Carolina got the ball first and quickly scored a touchdown to take a 34-27 lead, putting all the pressure back on Kentucky.

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Minchey stayed incredibly cool under pressure, marching the Wildcats down the field and throwing a touchdown pass to 260-pound tight end Henry Boyer. At that moment, everyone expected Kentucky to kick the extra point and head to a second overtime, but Coach Stein had other plans.

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Instead of playing it safe, Stein went for the throat and called for a winner-take-all two-point conversion. Minchey faked a handoff, rolled out to his right, and floated a perfect pass to a wide-open Willie Rodriguez in the back of the end zone.

While Kentucky celebrates, the vibe in Columbia is completely toxic right now. This devastating loss hands South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer his eighth consecutive SEC defeat, putting his job in serious jeopardy.

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At this point, the SEC seems too much for Beamer. The Gamecocks’ last SEC victory came back in September 2025, ironically, a 35-13 win over Kentucky.

What’s hard to ignore is Beamer’s tragic tradition of blowing double-digit leads. Over the last few seasons, the Gamecocks have collapsed after leading by double digits against Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State.

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Beamer has now lit the fire on his own $27.9 million buyout and recent internal drama, including star defender Dylan Stewart being suspended after a public sideline shouting match with Beamer. Safe to assume that the fans and administration are losing patience with him.

Looking ahead, the Wildcats are riding a massive wave of momentum as they head back home to Lexington. They have a huge Top-25 matchup next Saturday night against No. 11 LSU at Kroger Field.

For South Carolina, the path forward is brutal. Needing six wins to reach a bowl game, the Gamecocks cannot afford more than a couple more losses the rest of the way. With a tough remaining SEC schedule ahead, losing a 17-point home lead leaves them almost no margin for error to save their postseason.

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This victory carries massive weight for first-year head coach Will Stein. Sitting at 4-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play, Kentucky is now just two wins away from securing early bowl eligibility. Stein has quickly flipped the narrative in Lexington, turning a transition year into a legitimate top-25 campaign with real postseason noise.

Where would Kentucky land after today’s spectacular victory?

The Associated Press always drops its fresh rankings on Sunday afternoons around 2:00 p.m. ET.

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So right now, the entire college football world is playing the guessing game, but one thing is for sure: Kentucky is definitely going to move up from that No. 24 spot.

Voters love grit, and staging the largest road comeback in school history on an SEC stage is exactly the kind of statement that grabs their attention.

Plus, a few teams ranked just ahead of the Wildcats, like No. 20 Houston, No. 21 SMU, No. 22 Boise State, and No. 23 UCLA, are bound to shift around based on how their weekends went.

Taking care of business in a hostile environment like South Carolina usually guarantees a nice little promotion in the standings.

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A safe bet would be for the Wildcats to comfortably slide into the No. 18 to No. 21 range when the official poll comes out. Surviving a 17-0 hole and winning on a gutsy two-point conversion shows a level of mental toughness that voters reward. It kind of erases any doubt about whether Kentucky belonged in the Top 25 in the first place.