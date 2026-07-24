Ravens Release Diego Pavia, Now Only 1 CFL Team Can Save His Career

Diego Pavia’s NFL dream has hit its first roadblock before training camp even got going. Just a few months after signing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, the former Vanderbilt star is already looking for his next opportunity. He’ll first go through the NFL waiver process, where any of the league’s 31 other teams can claim him. If he goes unclaimed, the road gets a lot simpler. One CFL team is already sitting in pole position.

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“We have waived QB Diego Pavia,” the Ravens broke the news with a short post on X.

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That move opened a roster spot for veteran center Ethan Pocic. He’ll now take Pavia’s place on the 90-man roster. This move also says plenty about where the team believes their QB room stands entering camp.

The Vanderbilt alum came to Baltimore knowing he wasn’t fighting for the starting job. The goal was much smaller. And that’s to earn the third QB spot behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, then stick around long enough to keep developing. That plan never really took off.

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Skylar Thompson made a strong impression during minicamp, while fellow rookie Joe Fagnano stayed in the mix. With Jackson locked in as QB1 and Huntley back again, the Ravens never had much reason to keep a fourth QB. For an undrafted rookie like Diego Pavia, the margin was razor thin from day one.

Pavia’s path to the NFL was never normal. He finished second in the Heisman voting at Vanderbilt but somehow went undrafted anyway. The Ravens gave him a shot after the draft, signing him to a three-year rookie deal with the hope he could learn behind Lamar Jackson. But that chance didn’t last long.

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Pavia certainly gave NFL teams plenty to think about during his final college season at Vanderbilt. He threw for 3,539 yards with a conference-high 29 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions while adding another 862 rushing yards and ten scores on the ground, helping Vanderbilt produce the first ten-win season in program history, cementing himself as one of college football’s biggest success stories. Now comes the next decision.

If another NFL franchise claims him, he’ll get a fresh chance to compete for a roster spot. Teams like the Carolina Panthers or Detroit Lions could make sense as developmental landing spots, although neither has an obvious opening right now. If no NFL team claims him, Winnipeg suddenly becomes the team to watch.

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The Blue Bombers have held his exclusive CFL negotiating rights since June 2024 and have already been in touch with his representatives. They’ve tracked his progress for months, and the fit makes sense. Winnipeg offers something Diego Pavia needs right now: real snaps, a QB-friendly system, and a genuine shot to grow.

Maybe it isn’t the path Pavia envisioned a few months ago. But if the NFL door stays shut after the waiver, Winnipeg could be the move that keeps his professional career alive.