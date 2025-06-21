Real Reason Behind Gus Malzahn’s $20M UCF Exit Revealed by National Reporter

Gus Malzahn’s move from head coach to coordinator might seem like a step down, but it was more a leap of faith. His Auburn tenure ended after a “thorough analysis” despite a 68-36 record, and his four-year stint at UCF didn’t set the world on fire, wrapping up with a disappointing 28–24 record and a brutal 2-7 conference finish, their worst since George O’Leary’s season in 2015. Unlike at Auburn, Malzahn’s stint at UCF didn’t end because he lost his touch on the field. It was more about timing, fit, and perhaps a smart move.

Well, believe it or not, giving up an amount like $20 million isn’t that straightforward. UCF’s former football coach, Gus Malzahn, whose contract runs through 2027, currently earns $4 million annually, a mid-range salary in the Big 12. His compensation includes a $600,000 base salary plus media and endorsement income, rising to $5.5 million in the final two years. So, what pushed him to make that call?

After a disappointing 4-8 season, the pressure to rebuild the program fell squarely on Malzahn’s shoulders, seemingly taking its toll. The weight of that challenge would have torn him down, and that’s exactly what 356 Sports’ Mike Bianchi highlights. “But I think UCF fans right now are pretty realistic. There’s a reason Gus Malzahn just bailed out. I mean, he bailed out. He did not get fired at UCF. He bailed out into the offensive coordinator job at Florida State because he knew this was, you know, his program had bottomed out. The bottom had fallen out. He knew it was going to be a rebuild,” Mike said.

But then comes the other side of the story. Well, there’s no way Gus Malzahn wants to relive the same downfall he experienced at Auburn. “I think Gus Malzahn got out while the getting was good because he didn’t want to get fired again like he did at Auburn. So he sort of failed. He took the job at Florida State because he knew if he started out, you know, slow next year, he would probably get fired one last year,” Mike adds. Now, things started pretty good at Auburn. Returning to Auburn in 2013 after a year at Arkansas State, Gus Malzahn immediately revitalized the team.

Led by quarterback Nick Marshall and running back Tre Mason, they stormed to a 12-2 season, highlighted by stunning victories: the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare” and the “Kick Six.” This propelled them to the SEC title and a BCS Championship Game appearance, where they narrowly lost to Florida State, 34-31. While 2013 was magical, Malzahn couldn’t replicate that success. High expectations followed, but the offense faltered, and the team’s winning streak ended.

Even Gus Malzahn acknowledges that the pressure of high expectations and the ever-changing dynamics of college football take on the coaches. “The job description of a head college football coach has changed dramatically in the last two years with everything—transfer portal to collectives to agents and everything that goes with that,” Malzahn said. “I’m just an old-school football coach.”

So, now that Gus Malzahn is finally with FSU, a team that needs a strong coach more than any other team after finishing off with a 2-10 record. Let’s see what he brings in for them.

Gus Malzahn is bringing in tons of experience in FSU’s lousy offense

After a disastrous 2-10 season culminating in a 52-3 blowout loss at Notre Dame on November 10th, Florida State fired offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins. The Seminoles, ranked 131st out of 134 teams in both total offense and scoring (a meager 15.4 points per game), plummeted from their 13-1, ACC championship season the previous year.

Now, Gus Malzahn’s run-oriented approach and extensive experience provide both strategic expertise and leadership to Mike Norvell’s team. While many predict Malzahn will upgrade FSU’s offense, an anonymous ACC coach suggests his impact is broader than just plays. “Gus [Malzahn] is going to take it back to basics and do a lot of run-game at first,” a X coach said to Athlon Sports. “His hire was way more about culture and having the veteran in the room than it was about a particular kind of scheme.” Now, this shows FSU’s trust in Malzahn to restore the locker room’s atmosphere and guide the team through this transition.

This reunion pairs Gus Malzahn with Mike Norvell, his graduate assistant at Tulsa. Their 2007-08 Tulsa team averaged over 41 points and 500 yards per game, boasting a 21-5 record. FSU hopes this successful duo can repeat their magic, leveraging their chemistry and Malzahn’s experience for a strong 2025 season.