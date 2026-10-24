“Really Damaging”: Kyle Whittingham Assigns Blame for Costly Michigan Call Ends 59-Year Drought for Indiana

No one expected the former national champions to find themselves in such a tense battle against the struggling Michigan team. Yet Indiana was pushed to its limits on the Wolverines’ home turf, with the game stretching into overtime before the Hoosiers finally secured a hard-fought victory.

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The result ended a 59-year drought for Indiana, which had not won at Michigan since 1967, but the game also left Michigan with a costly moment that could have changed the outcome. The Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham blamed himself for the blunder in the third quarter of the game.

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“Everything falls on my shoulders, so whatever happens falls on me,” he admitted, via the Wolverines staff writer Clayton Sayfie on X. “That was not a good football call. Do I have the ability to overrule? I have the ability to overrule everything in the whole program. It was a disappointing outcome and a call that Jason wishes he had back, and really damaging.”

This time, the loss was not on the players but on the coach’s poor decision-making. Michigan’s offensive coordinator Jason Beck shares the blame for the loss. In the third quarter, Michigan was trailing Indiana 6-0. The Wolverines had moved the ball all the way to Indiana’s one-yard line, setting up a third-and-goal.

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They could have tried a running play, either handing the ball to running back Jordan Marshall or going for a quarterback sneak. Instead, Beck called a play-action pass intended for Manuel Beigel.

The Indiana defense read it and capitalised on it. It resulted in Tommy Carr getting sacked for a seven-yard loss, and the Wolverines missed the field goal attempt and lost yet another chance to score.

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While addressing the reporters post-game, head coach Whittingham also admitted that he is still searching for answers about why the team keeps losing.

“I’m still trying to figure it out,” Whittingham added. “I’ve been in this profession for 40-plus years, and this is the biggest challenge I’ve had… A lot of answers that we’ve got to come up with, because we’ve got so many deficiencies.”

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He promised the fans that the coaching staff will get it figured out, though he is unsure of the timeline.

However, there wasn’t just one goal-to-go situation they failed to convert. There were two other opportunities, and they did not score a touchdown on either. They had to settle for two field goals, but what was more devastating for the Wolverine fans was that one of these chances came just seconds before the game went to overtime. A touchdown in this moment could have produced an entirely different outcome.

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During the four quarters of regulation, Indiana’s offense struggled immensely. Quarterback Josh Hoover had 8 completions on 18 attempts for just 81 yards, along with one interception. In overtime, however, Indiana wasted no time and scored a touchdown in just a couple of plays.

Hoover threw a pass that Brock Schott caught for a 21-yard gain, then ran the ball into the end zone on the very next play to score a touchdown. That sealed a 13-6 victory for Curt Cignetti’s squad.

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Michigan struggled again, with Carr failing to score a touchdown on a fourth-down play in the red zone for the fourth time in the game.lay for the 4th time in the game.

While the play calling was a disappointing sight, Michigan’s defense did its job well. They did not allow the Hoosiers to score on any drive that began in Indiana’s own territory. It held the Hoosiers’ offense to only 212 total yards.

The six points that the Hoosiers scored were because of the fumbles and mistakes by the Wolverines. Indiana’s six regulation points came from Wolverine fumbles and mistakes, including Carr’s fumble and interception.

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With a defense that played well enough to win, Michigan’s loss came down to decisions, and until the Wolverines clean up the critical moments Whittingham called “damaging,” close games like this one will keep slipping away.