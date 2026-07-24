“Really Hoping…”: ESPN’s Dick Vitale Battling Lung and Liver Cancer Shares New Health Update

The legendary ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale has been facing serious health challenges after doctors diagnosed him with cancer. Having already battled cancer in his life, Vitale is hoping for some good news. As he prepares for critical hospital imaging to determine if his ongoing immunotherapy has been successful, he shared a small update.

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“Really hoping that the immunotherapy treatments I must do will wipe out the cancer that has shown on my lungs & liver,” read the post on X by Dick Vitale on July 24

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In April 2026, doctors diagnosed the 87-year-old sports icon with melanoma in his lung and liver cavity. In his initial biopsy, he was hoping that the lung and liver abnormalities were just spots of inflammation and not signs of returning cancer.

After melanoma was confirmed, instead of undergoing traditional chemotherapy, he chose a specialized immunotherapy regimen. In late May, he had a massive clinical victory. An MRI of his head confirmed zero cancer spread to the brain. This marks Vitale’s fifth battle with cancer since 2021. The Hall of Famer still shows a lot of resilience and optimism.

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“I’ve beaten melanoma. I’ve beaten lymphoma, and I’ve beaten vocal cord cancer. Then I’ve beaten lymph node cancer. So I’m four-for-four, and I’m fully confident I’m going to make it five-for-five,” Vitale said in a statement through ESPN.

In 2021, doctors diagnosed him with melanoma, which is skin cancer. Lymphoma followed it months later. Vitale had to endure an aggressive six-month regimen of heavy chemotherapy and steroids. By the start of 2022, he was cancer-free.

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Unfortunate news struck him again in 2023, when doctors diagnosed vocal cord cancer. This was the most grueling chapter of Vitale’s life. This time, his medical journey involved his iconic stage voice. He underwent 35 highly targeted radiation treatments. Dick Vitale stayed silent for seven months to ensure a faster recovery. After a tough 200 days, he was cancer-free.

In July 2024, he was facing a battle with lymph node cancer, marking his 4th fight against cancer. By the end of the year, he was cancer-free. His health didn’t dim his love for broadcasting. After a long hiatus from broadcasting, Vitale returned to courtside coverage in 2025. For roughly two months, he enjoyed a clean bill of health, feeling physically strong and mentally sharp. A routine checkup turned out to be cancer again.

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Fans from all over the world are hoping and praying for his speedy recovery after he posted on X early this month. “Need your prayers. Thanks, since I am going to bed now, as I must be at the hospital early for bloodwork & a PET SCAN that will determine if my IMMUNOTHERAPY treatments were effective vs the cancer on my lungs and liver. I have stayed active & will always THINK POSITIVE & HAVE FAITH,” Vitale wrote on X.

As he had to periodically stay away from the microphone, he utilized his health battles to champion philanthropic funding. Vitale raised more than $105 million specifically for pediatric cancer research.