“Really Tough”: Joey McGuire Says Texas Tech Ban Took a Toll on Him After Brendan Sorsby Ruling

The Brendan Sorsby gambling case became much bigger than one player. It turned into one of the biggest debates in college sports. The court ruling that briefly allowed the Texas Tech quarterback to play despite an NCAA lifetime gambling ban triggered strong reactions across the country. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire admitted the fallout affected him personally.

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Speaking to NBC Sports’ Nicole Auerbach, McGuire said the backlash was “really tough.” Especially because athletic directors from other schools publicly criticized the situation. He added that many fellow coaches privately reached out to check on him during the ordeal. Much of the criticism centered on the message the ruling could send. Along with Texas Tech, and Joey McGuire’s public support for Sorsby.

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Gambling by athletes has long been treated as a line that cannot be crossed because it threatens the integrity of competition. According to reports, athletic departments at programs like Nebraska and Georgia even instructed their teams not to schedule Texas Tech after the injunction. Big Ten officials also discussed avoiding games against the Red Raiders. Those actions showed that many administrators viewed the case as larger than Texas Tech itself.

The concerns from those administrators were clear. They argued that if an athlete who admitted betting on college football, including his own team while at Indiana, could return to the field through a court order, future gambling cases would become much harder to police. But amid that backlash, some comments were also directed at McGuire, especially after he defended Sorsby against the backlash, saying his gambling violation was “not murder.”

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Prominent SEC broadcaster Paul Finebaum, reacting to McGuire’s comments, called it “tone deaf.” Whereas an administrator within the Big 12 told The Athletic that if McGuire had “any integrity,” he wouldn’t play Sorsby. Despite the pressure, Texas Tech continued to back both its coach and its quarterback. Athletic director Kirby Hocutt publicly addressed fellow administrators and acknowledged their frustration.

He stressed that the university did not create the legal challenge and remained committed to transparency. Hocutt also said Texas Tech would continue putting student-athletes first while working with the rest of college athletics to find better long-term solutions. The school also supported Sorsby as he completed treatment for gambling addiction and followed the legal process. But it wasn’t just Texas Tech supporting McGuire. A rival head coach also checked on the Red Raiders’ head coach during the whole ordeal.

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According to Nicole Auerbach, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian texted Joey McGuire during the fallout and showed some sympathy. “Man, this is not in the head coach’s manual anywhere,” Sarkisian said, according to Auerbach. The entire episode also highlights how much the job of a college football head coach has changed.

Years ago, head coaches mainly worried about recruiting, player development, and winning games. Today, they manage NIL deals, transfer portal movement, legal challenges, player representation, public relations, and social media criticism. One unexpected court case can suddenly become a national issue. Coaches now spend significant time handling matters that barely existed a decade ago.

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Now, Joey McGuire has parted ways with Sorsby as he is preparing for the 2027 NFL draft. The head coach has officially declared Will Hammond to man that QB1 position. As per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, McGuire is looking to suit up Hammond in Week 1, earlier than expected; he was to start mid-season as he is recovering from an ACL injury. “I think he could be, I really do,” McGuire said to ESPN.