Reason For Dabo Swinney’s Softened Stance Towards College Football Transfer Portal Revealed At Last

The transfer portal means chaos for college football HCs. They have to wade through this volatile period very, very cautiously. Dabo Swinney took that caution up a notch. While other programs used to dip their toes in the transfer portal to get both immediate and long-term solutions for their problems, Clemson has usually steered clear of it. Because of how the portal has influenced college football and become a norm, Swinney’s behavior stood out as an oddity. However, he decided to become part of the crown this year. An insider explores how this change in mindset stands to impact the roster.

USA Today made a funny allegory about Clemson’s antics in the portal. Since its inception in 2018, in the CFB, Swinney has only brought in 5 players. The publication also roped in Lane Kiffin to highlight the scale at which the HC avoided the portal, who reportedly “signs five in one afternoon.” Swinney broke away from his own peculiar practice this offseason and bravely brought in three players this year alone. They are EDGE Will Heldt (Purdue), WR Tristan Smith (Southeast Missouri State), and LB Jeremiah Alexander (Alabama). A Clemson insider discussed what could have possibly pushed Swinney to explore the transfer portal.

Larry Williams appeared on a July 1 episode of Andy & Ari. He said, “I think it was a revelation for him, based on what folks have told me… You know, portal additions don’t necessarily have to detract from your locker room culture, and all that. They can actually add to it if you get the right ones. And in Will Heldt and Tristan Smith, and Jeremiah Alexander, the transfer from Alabama, all three of those guys have made a big impact in their locker room.” He also says that Swinney might continue this newfound trend next offseason as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credit: Imago

AD

Swinney had a reputation for avoiding the transfer portal unless absolutely necessary. That behavior added to Clemson’s status of being an elite and exclusive program. And the main reason for the Tigers’ HC to avert the portal is the lack of regulations. “There are no rules right now,” he told the College GameDay podcast, “We just want some rules. And I think we’re coming out of a period of complete chaos, and where there’s no cap, the schools can’t handle things directly.”

Swinney carefully assessed the portal this season before breaking his record. He needed to fill some important gaps, urgently. Here’s how those three lucky guys got to join Clemson without being organically recruited by Swinney and Co.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How Dabo Swinney’s 3 transfers ended up making the move

The Clemson Tigers are returning a lot of starters this season, tying with Illinois at 16. Cade Klubnik and his receiving duo of Bryant Wesco Jr. and Antonio Williams, and 13 more such impactful names, will come back in 2025. However, Dabo Swinney got Will Heldt, because 4-star commit Bryce Davis flipped his allegiance to Duke in August last year. And, Ari Watford had a torn ACL. A.J. Hoffler, who was a little further back in the DL depth chart, also made his way out of Death Valley and into the portal. That’s how the Purdue EDGE ended up in Clemson, who was a noteworthy player in the Big 10 towards the end of the season.

Receivers Troy Stellato and Noble Johnson also entered the portal. Because of those blows, Tristan Smith could be part of the Tigers in 2025. According to Swinney, he did not see elite WR targets out of high school in December, and hence had to rely on the portal. Smith could end up somewhere in the middle of the depth chart in the unit, with his 934 yards, 76 catches, and 6 TDs from last season. Clemson was already familiar with Alexander. He was recruited heavily by the program, but ultimately chose Alabama. When he entered the portal, Clemson won a battle they once lost to the Tide.

The three transfers came in as important fixes, but are valuable ones. “They are really committed guys,” Swinney said of the trio. “They love Clemson, love their teammates, and are easy to coach.” Williams described Heldt and Smith as players “hungry” for action, and Alexander as “one of the hardest workers.” “I think that if they have some holes next year, I think Dabo is going to be more willing based on this experience to go try to find guys in the portal who can add to their, who can both, you know, bring them talent but also bring them figures who can who can help strengthen their locker room,” Williams added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Swinney’s concerns about the transfer portal are not new; it’s an issue being led by Kirby Smart. But that hasn’t prevented his contemporaries from picking up the best targets in the transfer portal. Will Dabo Swinney continue this new trend, or will he go back to just skimming the surface of the portal like before?