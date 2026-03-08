ESPN Host Claims Mario Cristobal, Miami Caught Lucky Break to Reach National Championship

The Miami Hurricanes’ path to the national championship game was almost halted at the onset as Notre Dame looked set to make the final 12. However, the committee switched, and the Canes found a spot. Their playoff campaign included gritty wins against Texas A&M and Ohio State. But what if Georgia’s devastating loss was the single biggest factor in Miami’s run? ESPN’s Rece Davis seems to think so.

After dismantling Alabama for the SEC Championship, Kirby Smart’s Georgia had the momentum for a deep run in the playoffs. An unexpected loss to Ole Miss ultimately derailed their chances of winning a third national title in five years. The game came down to a play in the final six seconds that could have gone either way. Analysts Rece Davis and David Pollack discussed how things might have changed for the Bulldogs if the play had gone differently.

“In the playoffs, if [Georgia] wins that game, I think they go to the national championship,” Rece Davis said while discussing Kirby Smart’s chances last season during the March 6 episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast. “I think they would have won the next one. So I don’t think they’re that far off. Georgia is going to be right there. I think Georgia is one of the favorites to win the national championship next year.”

Everything came down to the final seconds of that game. Lucas Carneiro’s 47-yard field goal with six seconds remaining broke the hearts of the Bulldogs faithful and sent Ole Miss to the semifinals. Looking back, Mario Cristobal and Miami may have been fortunate not to face Georgia in that round.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Georgia at Georgia Tech Nov 28, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20251128_bdd_ad1_025

However, to suggest that Georgia would have beaten Miami in the semifinal doesn’t seem right. The analysis doesn’t take into account the Canes’ perspective. Mario Cristobal’s team traveled to College Station and overpowered an Aggies’ offense that was picking up yards for fun all season.

That was followed by a gritty win over the defending champions, the Buckeyes. Despite being heavy favorites, Ryan Day’s offense couldn’t handle Miami’s front four. And when needed, Miami’s offense made plays to set up the game against Ole Miss.

While Georgia may have been the tougher matchup for Miami, the Bulldogs’ path back to the title game is getting even more crowded with rivals like Tennessee making significant offseason moves.

Pollack warns Kirby Smart about Tennessee and Jim Knowles

Even though the national championship would be the priority for Kirby Smart, he could face dangerous competition for the SEC title in Tennessee. Josh Heupel knew that he needed to fix his defense for 2026, and his solution was to bring in Jim Knowles from Penn State. The defensive coordinator who moved to PSU after winning a national championship with Ohio State endured a difficult 2025. So a move was likely, and Tennessee got him.

Pollack believes Knowles could be the perfect fit for Tennessee.

“Jim Knowles, who won a championship at Ohio State two years ago, went to Penn State, and now is in Tennessee,” David Pollack said. “Three stops in three years; that’s kind of crazy for a guy that is beloved and talked about as one of the better defensive coaches in college football.”

Knowles and Heupel both have something to prove. Knowles never truly found his footing at Penn State and will now have a chance to prove himself at Tennessee. Meanwhile, Heupel will look to show that his team can compete with the best in the conference.