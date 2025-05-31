Rece Davis & Other ESPN Announcers Turn Emotional as College GameDay Veteran Bids Farewell to 27-Year Legacy

Football legends come in different roles and different types. When we think about football, it’s usually those incredible touchdowns or those inch-perfect tackles or that zip in Tom Brady’s passes. These moments executed to perfection consistently become the stories of legends. And the players? Their jerseys, their numbers, everything becomes legendary. But football is bigger than just action on the field. It has coaches, it has back room staff, it has analysts and journalists giving us regular insights. And it’s built by people who tell us stories, analyse nuances, and preserve its culture. Today, Rece Davis and co are giving in tribute to one of those legends.

“College football isn’t Sistine Chapel, ’63 Corvette Stingray, ‘Mad Men’ Season 1 perfect, but it’s very close — like Sofia Vergara, but with a tiny piece of spinach stuck between her front teeth. And that’s OK. I love that about college football. I love that it still lives in a dorm, that it isn’t the NFL Jr., that it acts like a dumb teenager sometimes.” This was the legendary ESPN CFB writer Gene Wojciechowski capturing both the poetry and passion with which he chronicled the sport. A career spanning more than 27 years at ESPN, the legend not only fell in love with college football but also transformed it for good.

While college football is increasingly becoming “NFL Jr”, which Gene Wojciechowski disliked. You just can’t fault him for being a purist. After all, the man was there critiquing the Bowl system in 1990, he was still there covering Charlie Ward when he won that dominant Heisman award in 1993, and he was still writing and commenting when last year Ohio State won the natty in 2024. But now, after decades of service to college football and contribution to a plethora of sports, the 7 times Emmy-winning journalist is finally retiring from ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gene took to X and finally broke the news of his last day at ESPN. “After 27 1/2 yrs, my official last day on the ESPN books. Owe 1,000 thanks, but forever grateful to J Skipper, J Papanek, Steve Wulf, P Stiegman, Lee Fitting, Mike McQuade, D Kraft, Joe W, @KirkHerbstreit, @ReceDavis. Tom Rinaldi, @Jimmyggg44, @cbfowler +every editor/prod/crew,” wrote Gene Wojciechowski. The college football world, including prominent journalists like Adam Schefter, Pete Thamel, and even Kirk Herbstreit, bid adieu to the legend and lauded his impact on college football.

Prominent analysts pour in their heartfelt messages for Gene Wojciechowski

Gene Wojciechowski will probably be giving all his time to his professor of practice role at the University of Tennessee, where he joined full-time back in August last year. Gene himself is a UT graduate of the 1979 batch, and his journalism career started with him being the editor-in-chief of UT’s student-run newspaper, The Daily Beacon. Rece Davis aptly summarized his legacy.

“Tremendous reporter. Brilliant writer and storyteller. Better man. Unsurpassed as a loyal friend. Legend in the business,” wrote Davis on his X account, replying to Gene’s post. Even Adam Schefter couldn’t hold back expressing his admiration for the legend and wrote. “Legendary run. Congratulations, Geno.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gene Wojciechowski was also an advocate of social issues. For instance, in 2009, he released an article and criticized the lack of representation of African American coaches in football programs. “The embarrassment of there being only seven African-American head coaches out of 120 major college football programs.” Gene wrote. In a sense, his writings were almost personal for fans as he connected with fans in his unique fashion with humor, insight, and sarcasm. Pete Thamel also dropped a message for Gene.

“Hell of a run here. Congrats @genowoj,” wrote Thamel. But the most heartfelt message came from another fellow ESPN Color commentator, Kirk Herbstreit. “Love ya, brother. Appreciate your commitment to the show and the respect you always showed to the people involved in the show. As loyal and good of a teammate as I’ve ever had! Hope our paths cross again in the future. You’re the man!”

Gene Wojciechowski’s commitment and love for college football are a testament to his legendary status. His articles and his books continue to inspire thousands of CFB fans, and several other budding journalists will be idolizing him for his incredible contribution to the game.