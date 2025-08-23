Rece Davis Reveals Unknown CJ Carr Lore That Ultimately Sealed Notre Dame QB Spot

The Notre Dame quarterback battle began as a crowded competition. But now, after Steve Angeli went to Syracuse and Kenny Minchey fell short of Marcus Freeman’s expectations. CJ Carr has finally emerged as the undisputed QB1 contender after Freeman’s August 19th announcement. But at Notre Dame, the QB1 spot wasn’t handed on a platter to him. Because the Fighting Irish had Riley Leonard and another highly talented QB in Kenny Minchey. Despite being quite far away in the picking order, CJ Carr refused to back down, even when Riley Leonard was running riot on the field last year.

ESPN’s Rece Davis highlighted how CJ Carr was caught several times practicing alone at night last year, showing the desire and dedication the QB already had. “There are stories about CJ Carr from last year. In the wee hours of the night, being caught on cameras inside the Notre Dame practice facility in there all by himself, working on footwork, ball handling — all the attention to detail, so he’s going to get his shot against Miami,” said Rece Davis. Considering Carr’s injury last year, the hard work was ever more needed.

Carr, in his first season, suffered an elbow injury that required three months of intensive rehabilitation. But that injury setback was the least of Carr’s concerns, because his eyes were already set on the ultimate goal. And those late-night workouts and drills finally reaped their rewards when an opportunity came for CJ Carr to separate himself from Kenny Minchey.

Carr’s performance in the 2024 Blue-Gold Game was solid, but when the 2025 Blue-Gold Game came, the QB was in ‘god mode.’ For context, Carr passed for 269 yards at an impressive 68.9% completion rate in the last two games combined, earning a 164.05 QB rating. Beyond these stats, the 6’3″ and 210 lb QB has a knack for studying games thoroughly and has excellent arm talent along with accuracy to back his case up. That said, this wasn’t the primary reason Marcus Freeman selected Carr as his QB1.

Marcus Freeman’s reasoning behind choosing CJ Carr as QB1

Notre Dame is coming after an impressive national title run and has most of its offense and defense intact from the last season. For instance, Jeremiyah Love returns, bolstering the QB room and receivers like Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison, along with the offensive line, bringing its most projected 2025 starters. Lastly, the defense, despite Al Goden’s exit, brings back players like Leonard Moore and sophomore Adon Shuler. So, keeping in mind this fact, Marcus Freeman chose Carr, not primarily because of the player he is. But because of the leadership he offers.

“They have built such a fantastic culture, such a sustainable excellence, that decision was made for a reason, and that’s because that young man [CJ Carr] was running that offense the best. He has a lot of talent around him. He’s got a great line in front of him. Now, will they win the National Championship? They’re not my pick, but I think they are going to be in that conversation, for sure,” said ESPN’s Marty Smith on the Pat McAfee show.

All in all, Carr has the talent to be the difference maker and end Notre Dame’s 37-year-old natty drought. However, before that happens, the Fighting Irish have a mounting challenge against Miami on 31st August, when they go on the road. It will not be a straightforward game, given that Carson Beck is the QB at Miami and the offensive quality of the team is top-notch. All in all, if Notre Dame could overcome Miami. There aren’t many opponents on their schedule (except USC, maybe) who have the element to defeat Notre Dame.