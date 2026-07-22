Recently Retired Texas A&M RB Arrested After 2-YO Son Shoots Himself

Just a few months ago, Le’Veon Moss was trying to figure out life after football. Now, the former Texas A&M running back is facing a far different kind of attention after Baton Rouge police arrested him on a juvenile cruelty charge in connection with an incident in which his 2-year-old son accidentally shot himself inside the family’s apartment on South Flannery Road.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

WBRZ first reported the arrest. Moss later took the child to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound, but officials have not released details about the boy’s injuries or where he was shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police documents reveal that Le’Veon Moss allegedly told investigators he had been asleep with his son in the same bed when the child reached under his pillow, found a handgun, and fired a single shot. The arrest affidavit states that “due to Moss’ negligence, a child under the age of seventeen suffered unjustifiable pain.” The 23-year-old was arrested later that day.

Le’Veon Moss had only recently stepped away from football after what had already been a frustrating start to his professional career. He spent four seasons at Texas A&M before going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins still saw enough talent to sign him as an undrafted free agent, guaranteeing him $258,000. But he never played an NFL snap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le’Veon Moss (8) runs the ball during the first quarter against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Before the season even got underway, Le’Veon Moss decided to walk away from football. It wasn’t completely out of nowhere. Injuries had been chasing him for years, and they never really stopped. In 2024, he tore both his MCL and ACL against South Carolina, which ended his season. He worked his way back the next year, but then came ankle injuries. He missed six games, hurt the same ankle again later, and that ended his college career for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those injuries also hurt his chances before the NFL Draft. Teams liked what he could do with the ball, but there were real questions about whether he could stay healthy long enough to make an impact. So his situation wasn’t a question of talent but more about availability.

Even though he played only seven games in 2025, Le’Veon Moss still ran for 404 yards and scored six touchdowns on 77 carries. Over four years at Texas A&M, he finished with 1,767 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. Production was never the issue; availability was. And now, this is the last situation he needs after a career twist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Le’Veon Moss goes from hometown star to a devastating headline

Long before College Station knew his name, Le’Veon Moss was one of Baton Rouge’s brightest football prospects. He starred at Istrouma High School, helping the program celebrate its return after the school reopened and varsity football was revived. As a sophomore, he rushed for 1,254 yards, averaged an eye-popping 13.3 yards per carry and scored 16 touchdowns while also earning all-state honors as a kick returner. He helped deliver Istrouma’s first district championship since 2003 and became one of Louisiana’s top recruits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Le’Veon Moss is the father of two young boys. His oldest son, Le’Veon Jr., was born during Moss’ senior year of high school in 2021. His second son, Love, was born in 2024, the one in the tragic headline.

The legal case is only beginning, and investigators have not released additional information about the child’s condition. But one fact is already impossible to overlook. A career once shaped by promise and derailed by injuries has now been overshadowed by an incident that reaches beyond football.