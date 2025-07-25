‘Rest Easy’: Dylan Raiola Mourns Loss of 55-YO Legend Whose Death Has Shaken Up Pacific Community

There’s a gut-wrenching sorrow that comes with losing a legend, one that goes beyond fame or headlines. For many of us, it feels deeply personal. And Nebraska QB, Dylan Raiola, felt that loss very closely. He is not just out there talking playoffs, growth, and rallying his team. He also understands the word wishful thinking. And as Nebraska fans see a new chapter unfolding with him leading the way, Raiola is not going to fall back when it’s time to pay tribute. Because everything doesn’t revolve around the X’s and the O’s of College Football.

And that’s just when the news of George ‘Fiji’ Veikoso’s passing rocked the world. And especially for those who grew up on his music or just understood what he meant to so many. Fiji wasn’t just a singer; he was the voice of Pacific reggae. He was a bridge between cultures, and a regular reminder that music could do more than entertain. So, for Dylan Raiola, the loss hit home.

Not long after the news broke, Raiola took to IG to pay tribute to the legend. It was a throwback video of George ‘Fiji’ performing, and Dylan’s caption? “Rest in Love Uncle Fiji.” In that one line, you could feel the weight of what Fiji meant. And not just to Raiola, but to anyone who ever fell for island reggae and needed music that got you through the storms. On July 23, 2025, Fiji passed away at 55, at his home in Suva, Fiji. He was surrounded by family and loved ones. But it wasn’t just the music world that felt the aftershock. You could sense a ripple across the Pacific. With fans in Hawaii, the States, New Zealand, and beyond, lighting candles and blasting his classics in remembrance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Precise Fiji (@precisefiji) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Fiji’s family has not shared an official cause of death, and that choice has been widely honored by those who loved and admired him. What is known is that he had quietly faced several ongoing health challenges in recent years, including gout and other complications that occasionally saw him performing from a wheelchair during his final shows. Those closest to him have described his passing as peaceful.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As we all know, he was the kind of artist who stubbornly kept performing no matter what. Even though his health started to fade, he was still belting out anthems for packed crowds, refusing to let the music stop. So when Dylan uses his platform to say goodbye with that kind of respect, you feel every bit of it. It’s not just an obligatory post. It’s an honest admission where a younger legend honors someone who helped light his way.

How the world said goodbye to Uncle Fiji

After George ‘Fiji’ Veikoso’s passing at 55, tributes flooded in. And this time it’s not just from Raiola or anyone from the CFB fraternity. It’s from fans, fellow artists, and cultural icons, reflecting the deep impact his music and spirit had across the Pacific and beyond. Chair of the Fiji Performing Rights Association and fellow Fijian singer Laisa Vulakoro told ABC Pacific, “He’s the biggest artist that ever came out of Fiji and the Pacific. He made Fiji proud — his name is Fiji.” Kelly Delima, a close friend and fellow musician, shared a touching personal moment. Explaining how their brotherly bond is communicated through words like “boso” (Fijian for brother). He fondly recalled Fiji calling him “Big Brother” and expressing love.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans and Polynesian music communities also poured out their grief and admiration online. It turned the comment section and social posts into collective vigils. The Hawai’i-based reggae icon was credited with pioneering Polynesian reggae and Island R&B, shaped a unique musical identity that resonated beyond just entertainment. Supporters from Fiji, Hawaii, New Zealand, and across the globe shared stories of how his voice, songs, and persona helped them through tough times and celebrated cultural roots.

Social media posts used phrases like “The Greatest of All Time. Rest in Love, Fiji.” Emphasizing how beloved and iconic Fiji was not just for his music but for his larger-than-life influence on cultural pride and music innovation. Even as details of his passing came with some privacy around the exact cause. The outpouring of tributes made it clear that George ‘Fiji’ Veikoso’s legacy is alive in every heartfelt song, every memory shared, and every artist who walks the path he helped forge.