“Rest in Peace”: Michigan Commit’s Father Mourns Ohio State WR’s Family Tragedy

Former West Virginia WR Tory Johnson Sr. never expected signing day to feel like this. He walked into it ready to celebrate his son’s moment. But instead, he found himself pulled into a memory he’s spent more than a decade learning to carry. When his son Travis Savage Johnson put pen to paper for Michigan, he was thinking about a teammate he lost and the son who now shares a field and a rivalry with his own.

“My son Travis Savage Johnson signed with Michigan. Today, Chris Henry Jr. signed with Ohio State,” Tory Johnson Sr. posted on X on December 5. “Me and his father, Chris Henry Sr., were teammates at WVU. Rest in peace, brother — I know you’re smiling down. Now our sons will face off in one of the biggest rivalries in college.”

Chris Henry Sr.’s story is one fans don’t forget. His 2009 death, falling from a moving truck during a domestic dispute with fiancee Loleini Tonga, sent shockwaves through the sport. Less than a year later, doctors confirmed he had CTE despite never being diagnosed with a concussion. He was only 26, making him one of the youngest cases ever recorded. His mother later said the diagnosis finally explained the behavior that people didn’t understand when he was alive. And now his son steps into a rivalry big enough to hold every bit of that weight.

Chris Henry Jr. is the No. 1 receiver in the 2026 class per 247Sports, choosing Ohio State over Oregon, USC, and Texas. His recruitment wobbled briefly when Brian Hartline left for USF, and he even held off signing on the first day of the early period. But after thinking through every angle, the 18-year-old called HC Ryan Day personally before announcing anything on The Pat McAfee Show and told him he was sticking with Ohio State.

Across the rivalry, Travis Johnson was already locked in. The Michigan staff targeted the 6’3 Virginia standout early. He committed on July 4 and stayed firm through the fall, officially signing this week as the No. 14 receiver in his class. Ron Bellamy made him a priority, bringing him to Ann Arbor multiple times and building the kind of relationship that survives every hosting pitch from every other school. And now both sons walk into one of the oldest, loudest, most personal rivalries in college football.

Their fathers were teammates at West Virginia in 2003. Chris Henry Sr. posted 41 receptions, 1,006 yards, and 10 touchdowns that season, while Tory Johnson added two scores of his own. UWV finished 8-5 and shared the Big East title with Miami. Now, their sons will take the field for the most contentious rivalry in college football, one that dates back to 1897. And as the emotions settle, the story shifts from a father’s grief to a legacy that refuses to fade, one that still lives through every snap and stride.

A legacy that still lives through Chris Henry Jr.

Chris Henry Sr. was a third round WR pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2005 NFL draft. He posted 1,826 yards and 20 touchdowns before his career was cut short in the fall of 2009. NFL fans remember the tragedy that reshaped the Henry family, but his son continues to carry the name with purpose.

Before his November game against Mission Viejo, Chris Henry Jr. wore his father’s Bengals jersey to practice, a moment captured by reporter Cody Croy.

“Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. wore his late father’s jersey at practice today. Very cool 🙌” he posted.

The act reflected how strongly he identifies with his father’s memory. He also wears his father’s jersey number in high school. His athletic profile supports the hype.

Chris Henry Jr. ran a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash at Ohio State on June 4, 2022, fast enough to earn his offer from the Buckeyes. He has the size, agility, and football IQ that make him the No. 1 receiver in the 2026 class. But he also carries the emotional history of losing his father at age two. Every step in his career has been shaped by resilience, a mindset learned through stories of his father’s life and struggles.

Now, with Chris Henry Jr. at Ohio State and Travis Johnson at Michigan, two families with shared history are preparing for a rivalry that will follow them into November for the next 3-4 years.