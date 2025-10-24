“Rest Up”: Sympathy Pours In for Severely Injured Penn State LB After Major Health Update

A program known for its linebackers’ development, having produced players like Abdul Carter, is finding it hard to cope without one of its star athletes. Penn State’s Tony Rojas had suffered an injury complication before the UCLA game this season and has been out ever since. It surely is a long journey for the player, who came back from shoulder surgery in the offseason. However, amid the latest setback, prayers are pouring in for the LB’s speedy recovery.

It’s been three weeks since the program announced that Rojas had suffered an unspecified injury in practice. His last participation was in the double overtime loss to the Oregon Ducks. Since then, Penn State has accumulated 3 more losses. Consequently, head coach James Franklin was also fired. Despite the uncertain timeline, the 6’2″ linebacker has vowed to come back strong.

Tony Rojas wrote on X, “God is good 🙏🏽 I WILL be back better than ever“. The 20-year-old has been the starter for Penn State since 2024 and was instrumental this season. In 4 games, he recorded 25 tackles and 2 sacks already, and was on pace to tally 75 tackles this regular season. Fans continue to support the young star, as this is not the first time Rojas has faced an injury setback.

Last year, the Nittany Lions linebacker played the majority of the games with a left shoulder injury. This led to inconsistent performance, and the 20-year-old underwent surgery following Penn State’s CFP run. Their former HC was looking forward to what the linebacker could produce this season.”But he’s going to be healthy. He’s going to be a year older,” James Franklin told BWI this summer.”He’s going to be a year more experienced. And I think he’s definitely got star power.” Last season, the former HC had to use Rojas due to the thin LB room at Penn State.

Kobe King was injured last year, and Dominic DeLuca, too, was sidelined following a thumb injury. The players’ absence then must have forced Rojas into action, since we saw him wearing a right arm sling in January. So, with that development in mind, people want the young athlete to recover fully this time out.

Prayers pour in for Tony Rojas’s speedy recovery

In order to play through the games last season, Rojas had to wear a shoulder brace in every game. That, however, didn’t limit his ability since the player ended up with 58 tackles and recorded 6 sacks. Not just that, but Rojas was also an instrumental player for the Nittany Lions in the playoffs, featuring in every game. The user described the importance Rojas carries for the team and showcased the LB’s impressive record. “The last couple of games showed how much you meant to this team. Wishing you nothing but the best in your rehab!!!”

This year, however, the Fairfax, Virginia native has featured in just 4 games, with Oregon being the last. But people are still hopeful for the player to make a comeback. A fan commented, “Stay hungry, young Lion. Godspeed and strength moving forward!” Despite the Oregon loss, Rojas did bring his elite skills and physicality in every game this season.

For instance, in the Oregon game, the LB recorded 7 tackles after a 2-sack performance against Villanova. Against FIU, the LB upped his ante even more and recorded 10 tackles with 0.5 TFLs and 2 QB hurries. Remembering this, the Nittany Lions’ fans heaped a lot of praise on Tony Rojas during the uncertain time. “Tony, we love your playing at PSU. Stay and play after healing. You will forever be PSU royalty for doing so. Players that stay and show PSU love will be remembered just like 2012.”

But now that he is injured, Amare Campbell and Dominic DeLuca will be thrust into action more. Apart from that, former HC James Franklin previously touted freshman Cam Smith and Alex Tatsch in action to replace Rojas. Despite these options, another fan harshly remarked on why Rojas was more important.” I’d rather have you play on crutches than deluca. He’s horrible.” This sentiment also stems from the Nittany Lions’ defense, as they gave up 446 total yards of offense as UCLA pulled off a 42-37 upset inside Rose Bowl Stadium in their first game without Rojas.

The team has now lost 4 games consecutively. Including against minnows like Northwestern and Iowa. That’s another reason the Penn State fan base is praying hard for his recovery, even if that happens next year. “Get well soon! Hope to see you in the blue and white in ‘26′“. Fans definitely want the best for the 20-year-old, and Tony Rojas’s statement signifies he is ready to grind.