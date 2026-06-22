“Retire My Number”: Deion Sanders Hit With Painful Message From National Champion Buffs QB as CU AD Goes Into Damage Control

Nobody’s arguing that Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders weren’t great for Colorado. But the moment their jerseys went up, people started asking the same question. What about the legends who came before them? What about Darian Hagan, the QB who actually led the Buffs to their only national championship?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to The Denver Post’s Sean Keeler, Darian Hagan made it clear that he isn’t consumed by bitterness. But that doesn’t mean there’s no disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Am I bitter or (anything) that my jersey’s not been retired?” he said. “No. I’m not bitter at all. It would have been a nice gesture, but that doesn’t define who I am as a person. But, definitely, it would be awesome to walk in that stadium and see my name on a wall with other retired numbers.”

The issue wasn’t about Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders whose contributions for Colorado were noteworthy. But it’s the process that sparked criticism. That’s why he wants to see some sense in the athletic department.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What makes me feel good is, a lot of people say, ‘Man, I wish they would do the right thing and retire my number,’” he added. “People tell me that all the time, but I’m not bringing up the subject. But I’m definitely for a committee to get these things right. (And) not just for myself – for Eric Bieniemy, Alfred Williams, Kanavis McGhee, Kordell Stewart. Somehow, they’ve got to get it right. And do it the right way. I think that would appease a lot of people.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Cincinatti vs Colorado OCT 26 October 26, 2024: Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday 11 tries to tackle Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller 6 in the first half of the football game between Colorado and Cincinnati in Boulder, CO. Derek Regensburger/CSM. Credit Image: Derek Regensburger/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241026_zma_c04_823.jpg DerekxRegensburgerx csmphotothree311222

For a couple of years, Darian Hagan wasn’t even sure where he stood with his alma mater. After spending more than two decades around the Colorado program, he wasn’t retained in his previous coaching role when Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder. Eventually, he left for San Diego State, joining former Buffs OC Sean Lewis’ staff. Then came the jersey retirement controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Darian Hagan said he was “flabbergasted” when Travis Hunter’s No. 12 and Shedeur Sanders’ No. 2 were retired so quickly. For years, former players were told there was a waiting period, that there were standards. He followed those rules and he’s still waiting. So when the retirement news surfaced, he felt speechless.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just thought about the pride and tradition of the Colorado Buffaloes,” he told USA Today back then. “That’s what I thought about. That seemed to be diminished.”

Because if there’s anyone legendary enough to get their numbers retired, it’s him. Darian Hagan is a true Colorado legacy. The school’s own website describes him as arguably the greatest all-around athlete the football program has ever produced. As a starter, he compiled a 28-5-2 record, led the Buffs to a national runner-up finish in 1989 and delivered the program’s lone national championship a year later. That’s why he found the process faulty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It should not be at the discretion of the athletic director and the head coach,” he added during that USA Today interview. “Head coaches come. Head coaches go. ADs come, and ADs go… We had a policy in place. Where is that policy? We need to abide by that policy.”

As frustrations grow, Colorado’s new AD is doing damage control by trying to change the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fernando Lovo wants to mend the wound left by Deion Sanders

For many alumni, the jersey controversy felt like another reminder that Colorado’s modern era was racing forward without properly acknowledging the foundation that had been built decades earlier. That’s where Fernando Lovo enters as a bridge between the past and present. Earlier this spring, he sat down with Darian Hagan for about 45 minutes on campus.

“It went well,” Hagan said. “It was an opportunity to go up there and meet the new guy. He was awesome. It was good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Buffs QB also left feeling heard.

“He’s a great dude,” he said. “He made me feel good about CU.”

That may sound like a small victory but it might be the foundation of mending a bridge. As former Colorado player and coach Darrin Chiaverini put it, this isn’t about fixing a public-relations problem anymore. It’s about honoring the players who helped build the program. And that remains the challenge for Deion Sanders’ Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no denying the Prime era has brought attention, recruits, and relevance back to Boulder. But championship programs protect the legends of yesterday as much as they celebrate the stars of today. Darian Hagan isn’t asking Colorado to define him through a retired jersey. He’s simply asking the school not to forget who helped define the Buffs.