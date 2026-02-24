Retired College Football Player Claims Ja’Kobi Lane “Did the Same Thing” After USC WR Alleges Theft

Ja’Kobi Lane kicked up a storm online after revealing that he was a victim of a theft, that too in his own locker room. The accused, 3-star 2027 prospect Brawley Tuitupou, faced widespread criticism as a result, which is also taking a hit at his recruitment. However, former Houston cornerback Jayce Rogers Sr. launched a counter-attack on the USC WR.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You might be the 1st person in history post something like this,” he shared on X. “When you was in his position you did the same thing. We all did, that’s lame.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident has split some fans on either side of the topic. Some argue that Lane, given that the kid is only a teen with plenty of potential, could have taken the other route. Maybe take him under his wing and tell him personally that it was not a good move. But the reality is that WR singling out Tuitupou doesn’t really change the status quo.

Tuitupou’s haul crossed the limit. He had multiple pairs of Lane’s gloves, cleats, many towels, and a team-issued hoodie. No wonder that he publicly called him out for his act, deeming it “unacceptable.” Tuitupou is yet to comment on the accusation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuitupou was at USC on November 8 last year to attend the Northwestern game. At that time, the 3-star prospect was still a target for Lincoln Riley. He plays both offense and defense: Tuitupou can line up as a receiver and tight end, and has also played all over the secondary. His versatility is a big reason why he has a host of D-I offers lined up. Tuitupou was being recruited by Florida, Penn State, Ole Miss, and other programs, despite flying under the radar. But the USC doors will likely be closed for him from here on out.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Another former college football player, who reacted to Lane’s accusations, gave the community an inside look at how these visits actually take place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former PSU lineman claims there was ‘always an understanding’ around this practice

Former Penn State OT Landon Tengwall shared on X that high school recruits stealing stuff from college visits was part of the “culture.” He even shared that they targeted the photoshoots that happened on campuses, because the space was either a private room or the locker room. The players are usually not around for these things. Tengwall also said that most recruits come to these visits with backpacks, simply to carry these items. But there was always a limit.

“It was just an understanding,” Tengwall said. “You got to feel for the recruiting staff of what was kind of allowed. And there were certain places where I only took a pair of gloves and there were certain places I got put in a private room that had a ton of gear where it was like evident they didn’t come out right and say it, but it was like, ‘Hey, help yourself.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Tengwall clarified later that at this point, these items were classed as team equipment and did not belong to players on the roster. He also said that the norm was to take a pair of gloves or cleats at best. When he was a player, he used to put away his things and ensure his locker was secure to prevent such thefts.

However, the sheer scale of Tuitupou’s heist surprised Tengwall. That’s a lot of stuff from Ja’Kobi Lane’s personal gear, and he had enough reason be angry at the culprit. That’s not a memory and outgoing player wants to have at their home.