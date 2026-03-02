Retired Colts DB Makes Heartfelt Gesture After KC Concepcion Faces Harassment at NFL Combine

KC Concepcion walked into the 2026 NFL Combine as one of the most electric wide receiver prospects in this draft class. What nobody expected was that by the end of the weekend, the headline surrounding him wouldn’t be about his routes. It would be about the way he speaks.​ That’s when a retired NFL defensive back stepped into the conversation with a message that stopped a lot of people in their tracks.

“Can someone put in contact with KC Conception. My name is Derwin Gray,” wrote the former Colts DB on X. “I played in the NFL, and I too am a stutterer. Despite my stuttering, I’m a pastor of a church, and I speak all over the world. KC, I’m proud of you!”​

Concepcion has stuttered since childhood. It’s not something he hides, and it’s not something he’s ever tried to outrun. When clips from his media session at Lucas Oil Stadium spread online, some people used them as material for mockery. What set Concepcion apart was what he did after. He went to his Instagram story, sharing a strong message.

“If you have a speech impediment, there is nothing wrong with us. I have had this stutter since I can remember talking. This is a part of me. This is who I am. I cannot control this,” he wrote. “I wanna be a role model for those who may be scared to speak up, who may be afraid and not confident in yourself. I stand with you. This weekend has taught me a lot about myself and people out here in this world.”

And Derwin Gray knows that world intimately. After being selected by the Colts in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft out of BYU, he played six seasons in the league. He was a team captain when the Colts reached the 1995 AFC Championship Game. And all of that time, he stuttered. He retired after the 1998 season and then, in 2010, founded Transformation Church in Indian Land, South Carolina. Today, he preaches, writes books, travels the world as a speaker, and still stutters.

The support for Concepcion didn’t stop with Gray. The NFL world rallied hard. Multiple current and former players pushed back against the mockery. Commentator Dov Kleiman publicly called out those who were targeting the receiver on social media. Concepcion wrapped up his response to the weekend with one more thought.

“I appreciate everyone who supports me and has reached out to me after these interviews. Don’t let an outside person’s thoughts or opinions get in the way of you being great, of you achieving something in life. We are different for a reason. God has blessed my life in a way I couldn’t even imagine in this past year. I love y’all, and I support y’all as we climb this mountain together.”

Derwin Gray spent six years in the NFL, then built a church, and then started speaking all over the world. KC Concepcion spent a weekend getting mocked at the Combine, then turned it into a message that was bigger than football. Stutter has never been a ceiling, and both these men are proud examples of it.

The kid in the tunnel that Concepcion never forgot

While Derwin Gray’s message and the tidal wave of NFL support were pouring in on social media, a different story was also circulating. On March 1st, an Aggies fan who goes by the name Etphonehome1012 on X posted about a moment from October 4th. It was the day Texas A&M hosted Mississippi State at Kyle Field. Nobody outside of a tunnel hallway had ever heard about this story.

She explained how her family, both Aggie alumni, had brought their youngest son to the game. Their son had stuttered since he was three years old. After catching one of Concepcion’s earlier press conferences that season, they had a feeling about him. When they got the rare opportunity to take their son into the tunnel before kickoff, they were hoping for maybe a wave or a quick handshake. What they got was something else entirely.

“My son got to be in the tunnel and got to personally meet KC before the Miss St. game,” she wrote. KC, locked in and minutes from an SEC game, stopped, looked the boy in the eye, and told him, “You and me, we’re the same. We go through the same thing every day. But don’t ever let anybody tell you what you cannot do! Go be great, my boy!”

The mom tried to film it. She was crying so hard that she accidentally recorded her son’s elbow the entire time. That one detail says everything. There were no cameras set up, no PR team nearby. It was just a 20-year-old kid who knew what it felt like to be that little boy. After that moment, Concepcion went out and caught 61 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Aggies roll past the Bulldogs 31-9.

His father, Kevin Sr., who also stuttered and used to dread post-game interviews so much he’d physically back away from microphones, watched his son become the person he never got to be growing up. “When it came to his speech impediment,” Kevin Sr. said. “That’s what made me feel like this kid is a warrior,” Kevin Sr. said. “A true warrior.”