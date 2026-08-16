Returning Ohio State Starter Suffers Injury as Ryan Day Forced to Reconsider Key Decision

Ryan Day was looking for clarity. After a long offseason spent trying to fix Ohio State’s offensive line, the head coach expected his starting group to take shape around the ninth or tenth practice of fall camp. Instead, an injury to a key starter forced Day to pause his plans and rethink how the Buckeyes will line up this season.

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“I think maybe some of you guys may have heard, you know, Austin Siereveld was sort of out for a couple days, so it didn’t make it as streamlined as we would have liked to have been in terms of the evaluation,” Ryan Day revealed. “But those guys are battling right now, and we’ll get Austin back here this week and continue to work through it.”

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Siereveld started all 14 games at left tackle last season, but Day opened camp trying something different. He moved Siereveld inside to guard to see if junior Ian Moore is ready to take over at left tackle.

Day loves Siereveld’s strength, but if Moore can handle edge rushers on his own, moving Siereveld inside makes the whole middle of the line much stronger. The minor injury simply paused that test before Day could see if Moore was truly ready for the big stage.

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September 27, 2025, Seattle, Washington, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Austin Siereveld 67 waves to the crowd after an Ohio State Buckeyes touchdown during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington. Seattle U.S – ZUMAs304 20250927_zaf_s304_028 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

Fixing this front line is Day’s top priority for a reason. When the stakes peaked late last season, the blocking fell apart. Opposing pass rushes overwhelmed the unit, leaving quarterback Julian Sayin under constant heat and costing Ohio State critical momentum down the stretch. Day knows he cannot afford a repeat of those breakdowns when the 2026 schedule gets tough.

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The pressure on this unit is higher than ever because of what lies ahead. Ohio State’s 2026 schedule includes brutal road trips to face Texas and Indiana, plus a home matchup against Oregon. All three teams boast elite defensive fronts that can ruin a season in a hurry.

In the new Playoff system, losing protection up front for even one game can strip the Buckeyes of a top seed. Day knows his offense cannot reach a national championship if his quarterback keeps taking hits against top-tier pass rushers.

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“Now, it’s our job to put him in a position to be successful. But, um, when you’re looking at that, you take a lot of things into consideration. Take into consideration the run game, you know, obviously the passing game, experience, and how that move affects the other four guys on the line, the communication.”

Ryan Day’s biggest decision now is figuring out where each piece fits best. Day has to reconsider whether he should keep Austin at left tackle or move him inside to guard and give Ian Moore or Phillip Daniels a shot at tackle.

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Word is Josh Padilla, and other linemen are also pushing for a role. So Day can’t just pick the five most talented players on paper. He has to find the combination that works best together, protects Julian Sayin, and holds up when Ohio State faces the toughest defensive fronts.

For now, the coaching staff is holding off on making any permanent calls. “I think we still have to sort through that this week,” Day admitted. Despite the minor setback, he remains confident that Ohio State has enough talent to assemble a dominant line once Siereveld returns to full speed.

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“I think we all go to bed at night knowing that we’re going to have enough. It’s just how it all shakes out.”

The injury may have disrupted Day’s timeline. But with Siereveld expected back this week, the Buckeyes will have another opportunity to find the combination they believe gives them the best chance to succeed when the 2026 season begins.

Why the Buckeyes O-line won’t crumble this time around!

The Ohio State offensive line enters 2026 with plenty of experience and high expectations. Four starters return from last year’s group, bringing thousands of shared snaps into the 2026 season.

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The main reason you can breathe easy is that these guys have played a ton of football together. Most of the starters have over 1,000 career snaps under their belts. Needless to say, they trust each other and communicate perfectly.

On top of that, the arrival of new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith also brings a refreshed, physical blocking scheme tailored to leverage that veteran size. Combined with Julian Sayin’s improved movement in the pocket, the tools are there for a much steadier pocket.

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Not to mention, Julian Sayin has been working on his mobility this off-season, and the reports from the camp say he’s got motion for days.

The main area to watch remains exterior protection against fast edge rushers. While the interior line features steady veterans like Carson Hinzman and Luke Montgomery, any injury to that core would force unproven backups into high-pressure action.

Ryan Day has the talent he needs, but until this unit proves it can stand firm against an elite defense, the line remains Ohio State’s biggest question mark.