Rhett Lashlee Mourns the Loss of Former SMU Player

The SMU Mustangs community is mourning a tragic loss after former wide receiver Myron Gailliard passed away at just 29 years old. SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee, who coached Gailliard for two seasons, reacted to the unfortunate news.

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“Myron was a joy to coach and a beloved teammate. We are all heartbroken over this loss and are praying for his family,” Lashlee said in a post on X.

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The news of the wide receiver’s death surfaced in a post by an X account called Texas Football Life. The reason for his untimely passing has yet to be disclosed.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family of Myron Gailliard and to all who knew him at SMU and Mansfield Timberview during this difficult time,” the X post read.

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Gailliard came to prominence during his high school years at Mansfield Timberview High School. He signed with SMU in the Varsity Gym in February 2015. “My parents told me to relax and let everything work itself out,” Gailliard had said at the time of signing. “It became very clear that SMU was the place I needed to be.”

That journey as a Mustang will last for four years for the wide receiver. However, he didn’t see much playing time during his true freshman year. That changed in the next year when the Mustangs began to utilize him as a situational ball carrier.

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Lashlee and Gailliard connected when the former was hired as the offensive coordinator by Sonny Dykes in 2018. The wide receiver played in Lashlee’s offense for two seasons and had his most productive campaign (26 receptions for 250 yards) when SMU finished 2019 with a 10-3 record.

Gilliard also made the First Team All-District, but the Texas Football organization, managed by Dave Campbell, named him the Player of the Year for Region II, District 14-5A. In that year, Gilliard had over 1,300 total yards and 12 touchdowns.

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His efforts did not go unnoticed, as he received scholarship offers from several schools, including Memphis, New Mexico, and Colorado State. He demonstrated his athletic abilities in football, basketball, and track under the supervision of his head coach, James Brown.

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More tributes pour in for Myron Gailliard

Since the news of Gailliard’s death, many people connected to SMU football have offered their condolences to his family.

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“This hurts. He was in our original crew who believed in the vision and worked his tail off to build what we enjoy now. He was a bright light in an often dark world. Time is precious & so are real friends,” said Coach Scott Nady, who is the senior assistant for player development at SMU.

It is unclear whether Myron remained connected with football after leaving the Mustangs in 2019. However, he continued living in the Greater Dallas area. Myron was last active on his Instagram account three days ago. He shared several photos after fishing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myron Gailliard (@mymy2211_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“The memories of moments you spent with us, dear Myron, now hold even more value to us than ever before as we celebrate your life. Though your life was too brief, it certainly did not go unnoticed, and we remember all you’ve done with gratitude. Your name will live on forever in our hearts,” a person said in an online obituary.

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The family is expected to announce funeral arrangements in the coming days.