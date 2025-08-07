Rhett Lashlee Opens Up to Greg McElroy About Kevin Jennings & SMU Locker-Room’s Big Grievance

“We’re not sneaking up on anybody, and no one’s going to uh take us for granted,” the SMU HC paints the picture. Imagine this: you’ve delivered one of the most successful seasons in your program’s recent history. You’ve turned doubters into believers and have been the reigning champions in your conference for two years straight. An occasion to celebrate, right? Yes, but in the backdrop, there looms a watchful shadow. A shadow of expectations. And that’s the new reality for Rhett Lashlee and the Mustangs heading into the 2025 season.

Wrapping up the last two conference seasons undefeated, the Mustangs are riding a wave of optimism. With hopes high and the fire to rake in more wins, that’s what’s fuelling the momentum at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. And the recent achievements have only bolstered their morale. But Lashlee has now more at stake than ever before. “One year doesn’t prove anything; I think we are still very motivated internally that we have a lot to prove still.” He made his feelings clear on the ‘McElroy & Cubelic In the Morning’ show.

“It looks like now this year could be more challenging because now the target is on your chest to a certain extent. How differently has the team prepared this year, knowing that they’ll be kind of more in the hunted role, opposed to the hunter?” McElroy posed the question. Yes, the Mustangs raked in a lot of accolades last season. An 11-3 overall record, a perfect 8-0 in ACC and a CFB Playoff birth. It was a celebration. Lashlee earned the ACC Coach of the Year, and defensive coordinator Scott Symons was a Broyles Award semifinalist. Even star QB Kevin Jennings was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award.

“It’s obviously kind of just part of the process of us building the program where we want it to be,” Lashlee said. “And, you know, back-to-back 11 seasons, what we were able to do last year got everyone’s attention; So, to your point, we’re not sneaking up on anybody, and no one’s going to uh take us for granted.” It took a lot for SMU to reach here. After the 1987 scandal, the NCAA penalty wrecked the program. It took SMU eight years to achieve its first winning season and two decades to earn the playoff birth (2009).

“Last year, we were seventh in the preseason poll. This year, we were third. So, you know, all that stuff’s great because it just proves that we’ve done some good things, but at the same time, I mean, I think our guys are motivated again,” he added. Pre-season poll puts a positive outlook on the program, but at the same time, David Pollack is not sold on that. The reasons? They are ranked No. 78 in returning production. Only 53% of SMU’s previous season output is coming back. However, quarterback Jennings is still on the Mustangs’ turf.

Lashlee continued with, “Like I said, we weren’t picked to get back to Charlotte. Nobody’s picking us to go to the college football playoff. I think there’s still a little bit of just like we felt last year, we had to prove we belong. I think now we have to prove that, you know, we can have sustained success.” And there it is. The fundamental element of a successful program. A program’s success is not only measured by its previous winning season but also by how long it has itself on top. Look at Alabama, under Saban’s coaching, they have clinched six national championships since 2009.

Lashlee went on, “you know, Greg, you were a part of a lot of that run at Alabama. I mean, that’s what’s so impressive about what Coach Saban and y’all were able to do. It wasn’t just that you won a few national titles or that you had a few good years. It was the incredible ability to sustain that success year in and year out. And I’ve said success is really hard. Sustained success is harder.” He further continued with, “and so we got a chance to prove that we’re capable of that this year.” So, what next?

Now comes the hardest part—doing it again. They now carry the weight of expectation into every snap. Can Rhett Lashlee and his QB execute that narrative?

Can Rhett Lashlee’s QB make a huge splash this season?

After rallying 3,245 yards, 29 touchdowns, a completion rate of 64.1% last season, and an 11-3 overall record, SMU star QB Kevin Jennings gears up for the 2025 season. And you know, what that guy could have declared for the draft this year, but the ‘SMU dreams’ pulled him back, with the grind even more robust this time. “He’s added 10 to 12 pounds,” Lashlee said in an episode of McElroy & Cubelic in The Morning.

At the fall camp, Jennings features among the top five quarterbacks in the ACC, and he is improving his craft. He spent his offseason rewatching game film, specifically his disastrous performance against Penn State, where he threw 3 interceptions, and two got returned for touchdowns, with the game concluding in a 38-10 loss to the Nittany Lions. “I feel like I needed that game. Having that adversity and being able to move on. I think that’s going to be a key to this season,” Jennings said.

Now, heading on to August, SMU labels the 2025 season as the “revenge tour.” Can Rhett Lashlee and SMU sustain their remarkable feat from the last two years? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.