Rhett Lashlee’s Damage Control for Kevin Jennings Sees SMU HC Throw Teammate Under the Bus

Kevin Jennings had warned before the season that SMU is not going to be a one-hit wonder. And with their defining win over East Texas A&M, his claim is coming true. While the playoffs are still weeks away, you can step back before you even have a chance to step forward. Just ask Alabama. The commanding 42-13 win saw the best of the Mustangs. The QB making the plays. The running game doing its thing, and the defense showing up. However, there were some slip-ups from the QB. Rhett Lashlee is bringing in another player into the discussion to share the blame for one of those plays.

Jennings went 22-of-30 for 260 yards and threw two TDs. He also rushed for 7 yards for another. After his disappointing show in the playoffs last season, this opener was the opportunity for him to start afresh. He nearly got to that point but there was one interception he’d like to have back. Rhett Lashlee, however, is also pointing fingers at another player.

“It was also a really bad route, so it was a team effort on that,” Lashlee said during the post-game press conference. “You don’t expect that from your starting quarterback and your senior wide receiver. Can’t have that in the red zone,” he added. Starting WR Jordan Hudson left early because of an injury. In his absence, senior WR Romello Brinson ended up taking most of the work. However, in the 2 quarter, a pass thrown by Jennings landed in the hands of East Texas’ Miles Kaleb, despite Brinson being smack dab in the end zone. A bad decision ended in an interception for Jennings.

via Imago November 30, 2024: SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings after a college football game against the Cal Golden Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX.

The QB is among the ACC’s best this season, after Carson Beck and Cade Klubnik. Jennings is a seasoned player as a starter, having won the job for 3 straight seasons now. Last year, his interception total was on the threshold of the danger zone, tallying 11 of them. He’s beginning his 2025 season with one. Despite the win, the Mustangs are working on their problem areas that showed today. Jennings himself is a little disappointed with his own performance.

Kevin Jennings owns up to his mistake

No QB will want to begin his season with an interception. Naturally, Jennings knows that he wasn’t perfect and is owning up to it. When asked about his performance in the game, he told the press that it was “mediocre.” There wasn’t a lot for the QB to go on about when he was further asked what was so mediocre about his production and where he could improve.

“Honestly, the turnover in the red zone, I think I can definitely improve on that,” Jennings said. “I think I can drill the ball in there, instead of lofting like that, […] but, you know, stuff happens, and I think I know what I can do at my best. And I know that wasn’t my best right there,” Jennings added. However, he took on the full blame for this interception, despite Lashlee cutting him some slack. “He’s playing with a lot of guys that have never played college football,” the HC said.

“You know, it’s the first game. First game, you just got to let those out. You know, it’s going to be rough at some times,” Jennings said. SMU will be hoping to keep its ACC title with it this season, and it has begun that quest with a win. But the Mustangs know they’ve got some work to do. Kevin Jennings and Co. play Baylor on September 6, which is going to be an interesting watch.