Rhett Lashlee’s SMU Face $50K ACC Fine for Banned Antics After Miami Upset

Saturday was a roller coaster ride for Rhett Lashlee. The Mustangs were trailing 17-20. But a 38-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining on the clock by Sam Keltner tied the score 20-20, and the game bled into overtime. However, the defense came up big in OT as Miami QB Carson Beck was intercepted. On their try, SMU RB TJ Hardin ran for a one-yard TD. Just when the TD happened, the Mustangs’ fans ran onto the field.

We understand the thrill of winning a close game, but that action by the fans could land the program in trouble. According to ACC policies, field storming calls result in a fine. In lieu of that, SMU’s 26-20 victory against No. 10 Miami will result in a $50k fine for the program.

But for SMU, which recently extended Lashlee’s contract, the fine might not dampen the spirits, for it was the first time since 1974 that the Mustangs beat an AP Top 10 program. SMU’s President, Jay Hartzell, wrote on X, “I neither condone nor support it, for the record, but I’ll pay the fine…✌️❤️💙.”

The Mustang’s offense took a while to get going. In the first fifteen minutes, Kevin Jennings recorded a fumble but recovered it for a 2-yard loss, ending the first quarter with a punt. With 9:22 on the clock in the second quarter, Kevin Jennings threw a beautiful 28-yard dart to Yamir Knight, recording the first touchdown of the game. Knight had already reached the edge of the end zone when he caught the catch, making for a ‘room service touchdown.’

Their second touchdown came in the third quarter, with Jennings rushing for a three-yard score. Two additional field goals by Sam Kelter for 43 and 23 yards kept the offense going. On the other side of the ball, Lashlee’s defense caught two interceptions, limiting Beck from making explosive plays. Although Beck’s passing game recorded 274 yards, averaging 7.2 yards. Penalties were another issue for Miami, totalling 12 penalties for 96 yards.

SMU wins in overtime

In overtime. Miami’s first possession wrapped up with a costly interception at the goal line. The ball went to SMU, and with Hardin’s one-yard rusher, Rhett Lashlee called it a day. Fans were jubilant; they poured out onto the field, toppled the goalpost, and reached towards the end zone, where Hardin scored the game-winning touchdown.

The goalpost uprights were removed, though the base could not be dislodged as fans spilled onto the turf. Post-game, Lashlee said, “Hope there’s one in Deep Ellum and one in downtown Dallas,” said coach Lashlee, who stares down the three matchups against Boston Eagles, Louisville Cardinals, and California Golden Bears.

“We beat who I think is a playoff-caliber team with a national championship-caliber defense,” added Lashlee, who has agreed to his latest contract extension for two additional seasons by 2032. Although the terms of the contract are not revealed, as per ESPN, it will place him among the top 10 highest-paid coaches in college football.

Lashlee added. “We’re just thankful we found a way to grind it out and win.”

Jennings recorded 29-of-44 passes for 365 yards, one touchdown, and another score before ignoring a lower left leg injury and continuing to keep the drive alive. According to Lashlee, he was already playing hurt before sustaining another injury.

“Honestly, after that play, I didn’t know I was going back in,” he said post-game. “Hopping off the field, I couldn’t put pressure on the leg at all. And then all of a sudden, my ankle just got back working.”