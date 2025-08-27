Rich Eisen Subtly Hints Ryan Day’s Role in Dave Portnoy’s OSU Ban as He Questions FOX Decision

The drama kicks off before the football does. Dave Portnoy aka Barstool’s headline magnet, finds himself iced out of The Shoe, and the real reason? Let’s just say some people are pointing toward Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

Ohio State’s season opener against Texas opens with a controversy that has erupted off the field involving Portnoy and Ohio Stadium. A Front Office Sports report claimed the Barstool Sports founder was “barred” from entering, leading to a public exchange between Portnoy, Ohio State, and Fox Sports. The Buckeyes have denied any part in this action and claimed that it was a decision by FOX network. The timing is notable, as Portnoy is set to debut on “Big Noon Kickoff” after Fox partnered with Barstool this summer.

As Rich Eisen gave out a very subtle hint over Ryan Day’s involvement in the entire matter on his show. “Dave Portnoy said I believe he was the one who said Ryan Day’s brother was behind a lot of the, you know, reporting and leaking of what was going on with the Connor Stalion’s awfulness, and so Portnoy was talking about Day’s family, so I understand if there’s some sensitivities with Dave or showing up on the Fox set,” Eisen said. And he’s not the only one pointing towards that.

As soon as this story broke, Dan Dakich doubled down, claiming Ryan Day was involved, with no connection to FOX or Ohio State’s athletic department. But Ohio State’s athletic director, Ross Bjork, swiftly refuted the report, telling The Athletic it was inaccurate and Portnoy is not banned. The school clarified that FOX decided who could access the stadium. Basically, Portnoy can still be part of the pregame outside, just not inside. But isn’t it weird hiring a guy for views and then keeping him off the most important game?

Look, FOX Sports partnered with Dave Portnoy to challenge ESPN’s Pat McAfee. They want to make Portnoy a regular on Big Noon Kickoff, bringing Barstool’s College Football Show to FOX, adding Barstool personalities like Big Cat to game-day coverage, and launching a two-hour daily FS1 show. This merged Barstool’s online energy with FOX’s reach, generating constant college football, basketball, and digital content. And it’s a pretty smart move. Even Eisen pointed that out and said, “So, they hire Dave Portnoy to essentially. I’ll just come straight to the door, to essentially McAfee up the Fox morning program and Big Noon on Fox pregame show.”

But then what’s the point of keeping him out of one of the biggest regular season games in decades? And even Eisen raises the same question: “And so you’re telling me you’re going to make a deal with him, and then it’s a Fox decision to keep him off the most watched hour of the 2-hour program when they’re inside. Is that what you’re telling me? Come on.” So, all that builds up straight to one point. There’s a possibility that Portnoy’s constant poking of Ryan Day and his family could be the reason behind it.

Now, the exact reason for potential friction between Dave Portnoy and Ryan Day is unknown. But Portnoy, a Michigan fan, has often taunted the Buckeyes on social media. He did so again Monday, writing online that while he “loves” the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry, it’s hardly a rivalry since “one team has to win once in a while for it to be considered a rivalry.” But looks like Portnoy isn’t stopping just at that.

Dave Portnoy blasts Ryan Day

Dave Portnoy isn’t backing down from his dispute with Ohio State. Following reports that the Buckeyes prohibited him from attending Big Noon Kickoff at Ohio Stadium, the Barstool founder responded, stating that he views the decision as a personal attack. In a video, he clarified that both he and the Barstool College Football Show were scheduled to be in Columbus, but Ohio State abruptly canceled their appearance.

“The big story involving me right now is Ohio State banning me from entering the Shoe to be part of Big Noon Kickoff on the field,” Portnoy said in a video on X. “They also banned the Barstool Sports college football show. We were supposed to be in Columbus. We talked about being in Columbus, and then we got word that Ohio State was not going to allow us to be on campus with Big Noon Kickoff.” Well, it looks like the drama just got much spicier.

Then Portnoy further emphasized the ban’s connection to the intense Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. A lifelong Wolverines supporter, he reminded everyone of his past trolling of the Buckeyes, including during the announcement of Barstool’s FOX partnership. He claims Ohio State’s actions show they are unable to accept criticism from their biggest rival.

But only if he could stop at that, as he fires back at Ryan Day with advice, saying, “This is my advice, and this is why we kick your ass inside out every single Thanksgiving Day weekend,” Portnoy said. “Stop making excuses, Stop crying about planting flags, Stop crying about the hammer and Connor Stalions. Just own up.” It is clear that Portnoy feels sidelined and is not ready to take it lying down.