Rich Rodriguez Already Accepted Erratic Fate as Depth Crisis Forced Last-Minute Addition

The atmosphere in Morgantown is buzzing this year, but not everyone buys into the hype. West Virginia football is starting fresh after a disappointing 6-7 season, welcoming back Rich Rodriguez. He’s the coach who almost led the program to a national championship before leaving for Michigan in 2007. Now he’s back, striving for success. But here’s the catch: Rodriguez keeps stressing long-term development over immediate victories. This approach could conflict with this season’s expectations and might even put them in a tricky situation.

Rich Rodriguez is feeling the heat, but he’s not flinching. He’s hitting the transfer portal hard, hoping to revitalize West Virginia’s roster. The team already has 54 transfer players. The big question is whether he can replicate his past success. His first stint in Morgantown was remarkable, with a 60-26 record from 2001 to 2007, succeeding Hall of Famer Don Nehlen. Fueled by stars like quarterback Pat White and running back Steve Slaton, he secured four Big East titles in five years, culminating in that stunning Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia in 2005.

Well, the answer might shock you, but that magic seems like a dream for now. It looks like Rich Rodriguez has already accepted the fate and knows the season’s going to be rough. And Josh Pate highlights the same on his CFB show, gracing them with lower winning odds: “I’m going under on West Virginia at five and a half. They got over 70 new players on that roster. I went up there in the spring. I asked Rich Rod, ‘How quickly can it pop?’ And he was very, very honest. He said, ‘I mean, if these guys buy into our way of doing things, I mean, we don’t—we know how to coach football.'” But here comes the real kicker.

This 5.5-win season is a result of Rich Rodriguez’s future planning. That’s right. “Like, we’ll win some games in year one, but he said we’re not going to sacrifice long-term to, you know, try and win seven games instead of six games this year if that’s the way it’s going to turn out,” Pate said. “I think they’re going to struggle; I think they’ll be very erratic. I think they’ll be very high highs, very low lows.” Well, every team focuses on long-term player development, but making it a reason for inconsistency feels weird.

But even their team’s depth does not add up to the confidence either. WVU’s running backs seem somewhat lost at the moment. CJ Donaldson goes to Ohio State, Chad Scott goes to Texas, and Jaylan Knighton is removed from the roster due to eligibility. What’s left? Jahiem White, healthy and improved, is ready to run, but he’s essentially running the whole team.

The toughest stretch comes late in the season. WVU travels to Provo for a Friday night game against BYU, then immediately heads to Arizona State, the defending Big 12 champs. That November game could define their season. The finale against Texas Tech will be a heavyweight fight to see if Rodriguez’s team can go the distance. However, with his defensive expertise already improving the team, Rodriguez may have what it takes to navigate this gauntlet. But despite the setbacks, the Rich Rodriguez team needs to make an impact, and it looks like they are already on it.

Rich Rodriguez smacked a talented player

West Virginia is still focusing on junior college recruiting, and their newest addition could be a big help on the offensive line. The team just got a commitment from Jude Edwards, a 6’3″, 300-pound lineman from Trinity Valley Community College. Now, this second team All-American will bring in both a physical and aggressive game for Rich Rodriguez’s team. He’s already on the list of the top 20 interior JUCO offensive linemen in the 2025 class.

With three years of eligibility remaining, he’s ready to compete immediately in Morgantown. The coaching staff prioritizes building the lines with players with exceptional talent, and Edwards is a perfect fit. Last year, this guy played in nine games as a true freshman and made a huge buzz with his strength and toughness. He also has the option of redshirting or getting a medical waiver, which could give him even more time to play. West Virginia clearly sees him as a long-term investment, not just a quick fix.

On the current depth chart, Edwards is seen as a guard who needs time to develop. While veterans Kimo Makane’ole and Josh Aisosa are likely to start early on, Edwards’ adaptability could help him rise quickly once he gets used to the pace and toughness of Big 12 games. His capacity to play various interior positions adds to his worth. For a team gearing up for a physically demanding season, Edwards provides valuable support.

This move also aligns with head coach Rich Rodriguez’s strategy since returning to Morgantown. The Mountaineers have been adding JUCO linemen to build depth and competition along the offensive line. As West Virginia prepares for another tough season in the Big 12, having a young, strong player like Edwards developing could pay off not just in 2025, but in the future.