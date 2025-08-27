Rich Rodriguez Clears Stance on Quadruple Blessing as He Confirms Jimmori Robinson Status

With an abundance of “unknowns”, Rich Rodriguez is aware of the anxiety swirling around Morgantown. Handling a roster full of new students and an entirely new coaching staff isn’t an easy ask. “It’s a lot harder from a roster standpoint,” Rodriguez admitted of preparing for an opener. That’s the backdrop to a fall camp full of roster questions and NCAA red tape that refuses to untangle.

The biggest question mark hovers over defensive end Jimmori Robinson. West Virginia Mountaineers’ head coach confirmed that Robinson’s status, along with three other players tied to the recent NCAA ruling, remains unresolved. “Yeah, we’re still waiting on him and the other guys. We have our general counsel that’s working with the NCAA and the Big 12 and our compliance department to make sure we’re interpreting the judge’s order correctly. Obviously the order was favorable to those guys being able to play, but we’re still in the middle. Jimmori has not practiced, but the other three are practicing.” It’s a mix of progress and purgatory, a legal gray area that leaves coaches guessing on a depth chart already in flux.

That’s a shame, because Robinson’s résumé makes him more than just another body in a crowded roster transition. A 6-foot-4, 250-pound edge terror, Robinson was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year last season after piling up 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. He’s exactly the type of proven pass rusher who could set the tone for a defense. A disruptor who turns third-and-long into a coaching staff’s favorite down. But without practice reps, his game-breaking ability remains theoretical in Rodriguez’s scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

When pressed on what kind of impact the four could eventually provide, Rich Rodriguez didn’t hesitate to point to their value. “I mean, they’re all good players, all guys that we, when we were talking to them and trying to get them to come to West Virginia, we all thought that they had, they’re all older guys, guys that we thought had an opportunity to help us in certain positions.” Translation: these aren’t developmental rookies. They’re plug-and-play veterans who were recruited to anchor weak spots on a roster still finding its legs in the Big 12.

The other three are wideout Jeffrey Weimer, running back Tye Edwards, and safety Justin Harrington. They are already on the field, taking snaps in practice thanks to the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction granted last week by U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey. That ruling allowed all four to play, but the NCAA quickly appealed, throwing their futures back into limbo. For now, three are in pads, working into rotations, while Robinson remains sidelined due to academic eligibility issues.

For West Virginia, the stakes couldn’t be higher. In a league built on tempo and firepower, defensive linemen who can collapse pockets are gold. Until compliance, NCAA lawyers, and Big 12 officials align on what Judge Bailey’s ruling truly means, Rodriguez is left juggling hypotheticals instead of building continuity.

Rich Rodriguez’s great WVU’s task

The great WVU task this fall isn’t just about putting helmets and pads on new faces. It’s about figuring out what this Mountaineer team actually is. For Rich Rodriguez, who is stepping back into the Power Five spotlight after years, the challenge goes well beyond X’s and O’s. The roster churn has made it tough to pin down exactly who fits where, and more importantly, who will become the anchors of this new era.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rodriguez admitted when asked about preparing for an opener. “Certain guys, particularly quarterbacks or defensive backs, you’re trying to evaluate strengths and weaknesses, and it was easier to do with a returning starter when you have film on them. Now everybody has so much transition, that makes it a little bit more difficult. The first couple games, the scheme part of it is new and different.”

Of course, he couldn’t help but lean on his trademark bluntness to lighten the load. “But it’s just 11 guys. It shouldn’t be that hard to figure out where they’re going to be.” That balance of honesty and humor is what makes Rodriguez fascinating to watch. He knows the anxiety of the unknown is real. Still, he’s banking on the extra offseason grind his players put in. Leaning on his offensive system and Zac Alley’s defensive looks to pay off when September arrives.