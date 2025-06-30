Rich Rodriguez Makes Big QB1 Call as WVU HC Faces Triple Ultimatum, Per Insider

West Virginia football just got its punch of adrenaline. After a disappointing 6-7 season, the Mountaineers are turning to a familiar face to ignite a resurgence—Rich Rodriguez. The same Rodriguez who once brought WVU to the brink of a national title before his messy departure to Michigan in 2007. Now, he’s back and wasted no time. With his signature fast-paced, quarterback-centric offense, Rodriguez has already narrowed the competition to two athletic players he clearly trusts.

With Garrett Greene moving to the NFL, two playmakers are stepping into the spotlight. Nicco Marchiol has been patiently waiting for three years to take the reins at WVU. He saw some momentum last year, throwing for 434 yards with 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. As a high school wrestler, he brings a level of athleticism that makes him a strong signal-caller.

And when Bud Elliott of the Cover 3 Podcast asked, “Is he the guy? Are they looking at Jaylen Henderson? Who do we think is going to QB this team?” The answer should have been Nicco, but…

For Chris Anderson and even Rich Rodriguez, it’s a two-man race. “Sounds like it’s one of those two, and I think, legitimately, Rich Rodriguez feels comfortable with both. Because even during the spring, when we had media availability with him, we would ask, ‘Hey, what’s going on with the post-spring portal?’ And he would say the only position that we will not recruit after spring is quarterback. And you’re not saying that if you don’t feel comfortable with at least two quarterbacks,” Anderson said.

Well, his stint at Texas A&M didn’t turn out well with all the injuries and inconsistencies. In 2023, Jayden Henderson threw for 715 yards with 6 TDs and 2 interceptions, and he didn’t see the field last season. But don’t just count him out, as Anderson points out, “I would assume he’s comfortable with both Henderson and Nicco Marchiol. Both got reps with the first team during the spring game. I think he made it pretty clear it’s those two, and then it’s everyone else. You know, I’m not expecting a rotation or anything like that. I think it’s just still a competition that’s going on, and he feels comfortable with both.”

West Virginia’s football team is seeing an intense quarterback competition, even with Nicco Marchiol seemingly in the lead. Rich Rodriguez, who didn’t recruit Marchiol, is still likely considering him due to his undeniable talent. Marchiol boasts a perfect 3-0 record as a starter, proving his ability to perform under pressure and fit seamlessly into Rodriguez’s run-heavy offense. While his passing stats aren’t spectacular, his arms and legs are effective enough to keep defenses guessing, making him the clear frontrunner.

However, Jaylen Henderson is also a strong contender, having shown flashes of excellence in 2023, including a 294-yard game against LSU. The competition is fierce, and there’s a high chance Rodriguez might utilize both quarterbacks, similar to his strategy at Jacksonville State, where he played three quarterbacks at a time.

The head coach himself stated, “The competition will probably be ongoing throughout the summer. If somebody separates themselves during training camp, that’s great,” embracing an open quarterback competition. Despite all this development, Coach Rod faces a tough ultimatum.

Rich Rodriguez faces a tough reality check

Rich Rodriguez’s return to West Virginia feels like a full-circle moment after his contentious departure in 2007 due to administrative tensions. Following last season’s disappointing bowl loss to Memphis, expectations are high for the Mountaineers to not just reach bowl games but to make an impact this year. Even Chris Anderson didn’t mince words before laying down his expectations for Rodriguez’s team.

“Bowl game, bare minimum. Like again, I hate—like again, we’re in the world of you’re retooling rosters, and we’ve discussed the position by position here, and for a big summary for those looking big picture, we’re talking 80 to 90 new players on this team. So it’s—and you’re getting a bunch of seniors, a bunch of juniors, a bunch of guys that you expect to contribute right away,” Anderson said. That’s right, West Virginia currently has 26 commits and 50 transfers, which brings in a lot of experience right away.

On top of that, the schedule does them no big favor. The Mountaineers open their season at home against Robert Morris on August 30th, then travel to Ohio on September 6th. A highly anticipated early clash arrives September 13th, when WVU hosts rival Pittsburgh in a heated Backyard Brawl. “3-0 might be mandatory,” Anderson added.

The Big 12 schedule presents numerous challenges: WVU hosts Utah, TCU (Homecoming), Colorado (Mountaineer Week), and Texas Tech, while facing road games against Kansas, BYU, UCF, Houston, and Arizona State. Securing six wins for a bowl game, given their tough schedule and Rodriguez’s “win-now” approach, means there’s no room for complacency.

Now, Rich Rodriguez’s history with the team does make things trickier for him. He left WVU in 2007, reportedly due to friction with the university’s new president, Michael Garrison. According to released emails, Rodriguez’s agent began seeking alternative options early in the season. Following Rodriguez’s resignation, WVU initiated legal action, alleging breach of contract and failure to remit the $4 million buyout.

“And so when he came back, there was some split among donors of, hey, some are very excited about this, some still hate him for 2007. That is going to put pressure on the win-now. There’s no question about it,” Anderson said. With everything at stake, Rich Rodriguez carries the pressure to deliver a winning season.