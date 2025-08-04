Rich Rodriguez to Make Last-Minute Roster Change as Report Confirms WVU’s Unexpected Move

There’s never really an “off” switch for college football roster drama, and if you’re a West Virginia fan, you know the grind just never stops, especially when Rich Rodriguez is back running the show in Morgantown. Rodriguez, the architect of West Virginia’s most electric teams in the mid-2000s, has made it his personal mission to return the Mountaineers to national relevance in his second stint. He’s been demanding a ‘hard edge’ from his roster, hustling on the recruiting trail, and flipping the lineup with a blend of seasoned portal additions and hungry newcomers. Yet, even with fall camp heating up, the head coach’s work is far from done.

Just when you thought the roster was locking in, here comes another curveball, a late, game-changing move brewing on the horizon. Rodriguez, never satisfied with ‘good enough,’ is eyeing one more tool for his defensive toolbox as the Mountaineers look to sharpen every possible edge ahead of opening day. In the back half of preseason, insiders started buzzing about an addition that could have a near-immediate impact, and you’re left wondering: Who’s about to don the Old Gold and Blue next?

Enter Olu Omotosho, the well-traveled linebacker set to bring a new spark to WVU’s defense. After battling through injuries last season at Oregon State and previously tearing it up at Wyoming, Omotosho’s portal move is one that savvy On3 observers predicted could happen. His 2022 breakout (46 tackles, 6.5 sacks) proved he can wreak havoc when healthy, and he played through a nagging labrum issue last year even as he racked up stats for the Beavers. What does this mean for Mountaineer fans? Rodriguez, known for seeing value not in stars or hype but in blue-collar toughness and culture fit, is adding a player who’s already fought through adversity and is primed to contribute early.

Expanding on that, this roster move isn’t just about plugging another body in before August 30’s opener against Robert Morris. It’s about Rodriguez’s relentless quest to rebuild, restore, and, let’s face it, out-tough the rest of the Big 12. “It’s funny because [Saban] and coach Rodriguez are very, somewhat similar, in my opinion. I think it’s kind of that blue-collar West Virginia type feel.” said Michael Nysewander recently. Nysewander has been coached by Saban and is coaching alongside Rodriguez, so when he says it, it means something. By scooping up players with production histories and chips on their shoulders, no matter where they started their journey, the Mountaineers are hoping to create a culture that feels just as gritty as Morgantown itself. It’s a bet that’s already generated fresh excitement among fans desperate for a return to the program’s peak.

So, Mountaineer faithful, the stage is set for a wild ride. Rodriguez’s fingerprints are everywhere, from the no-nonsense practice habits to the last-minute portal magic. Does this latest defensive addition have the juice to make an immediate impact? Only Saturdays will tell. But one thing’s for sure: under Rodriguez, West Virginia is embracing unpredictability, old-school toughness, and a belief that there’s always room for both a comeback and a late-breaking roster shakeup.

Rodriguez Sees Progress and Fierce Competition as Camp Intensifies

Rich Rodriguez is clearly soaking in the energy at West Virginia’s fall camp, and by all accounts, things are starting to click. After a recent practice day, the veteran coach said, “Thought we got a little better today, a little more competitive.” He also noted that the players were still adjusting to playing in shells and figuring out how to hit properly, which explains some of the softness on the field. Rodriguez is optimistic that with full pads coming Tuesday, the physicality and intensity will pick up dramatically.

The competitive spirit is being fueled by a fun yet intense scoring system during team periods, offense versus defense, with points awarded for winning each play. The coaching staff kept score for the offense against the defense and awarded points for winning each play. One standout moment came when the offensive linemen ran goal-line routes against the defensive linemen, and surprisingly, the offense came out on top. “We had two o-line made big time SportsCenter highlight catches to win the day,” Rodriguez shared with a smile. These unexpected plays are a sign of growing chemistry and effort with the team.

Rodriguez is well aware that his biggest challenge in this first year back is getting to know his roster and determining how to best use each player’s strengths. “Everybody’s got a system but you still get somewhat to the strengths of what your players do but we’ve got time, we’ve got time to sort that out,” he said. With time on his side, the Mountaineers are building a foundation that promises to come together under his watchful eye, leaving Mountaineer fans hopeful for a strong season ahead.