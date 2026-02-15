Rich Rodriguez’s WVU Suffers Tough Blow From SEC Powerhouse on Sunday

When Chidera Uzo-Diribe moved on to join the Dallas Cowboys, he left a void in Kirby Smart’s defensive staff. Now, Georgia is quietly circling a replacement. As per reports, they are zeroing in on pulling an assistant from Rich Rodriguez’s West Virginia staff who was just hired a month ago.

The Georgia Bulldogs are working to hire West Virginia’s pass rush specialist, Larry Knight, as their next outside linebackers coach, as per On3. Knight just joined Rodriguez’s staff at the Mountaineers in January 2026. Now, he could be SEC-bound before he’s even had time to fully unpack.

“Larry has done an outstanding job of building defensive lines and developing pass rushers who can bring pressure off the edge,” Rodriguez said at the time of his hiring. “His ability as a lead recruiter at several of his stops brings our program another experienced recruiter. I want to welcome him and his wife, Marquita, to the WVU Football Family.”

Before West Virginia, he spent last season at Arkansas State as the defensive ends coach and run game coordinator, helping lead the Red Wolves to a seven-win season and a second-place finish in the Sun Belt West. Arkansas State got after quarterbacks with an insane thirty-nine sacks.

The nine-sack explosion against Troy matched the best single-game total in the country. All four starting DL earned all-conference honors. And that’s exactly the kind of production Georgia is looking forward to. Knight’s resume says he’s been grinding for this exact opportunity.

He had stops at Temple Owls football, Georgia Tech, Georgia State Panthers football, and even a Bill Walsh Minority Internship with the Green Bay Packers. At Georgia Tech, he helped land a top-25 recruiting class and built the program’s highest-rated defensive line haul. And now? He’ll be stepping into one of the most pressure-packed development jobs.

This is a developing story…