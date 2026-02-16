Kalen DeBoer Welcomes New Alabama Coach Tasked With Unlocking Ryan Williams

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Rose Bowl-Alabama at Indiana Jan 1, 2026 Pasadena, CA, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks in a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20260101_lbm_al2_202

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Rose Bowl-Alabama at Indiana Jan 1, 2026 Pasadena, CA, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks in a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20260101_lbm_al2_202

With the spring practices underway, Kalen DeBoer looks to work and improve on the struggles that haunted them last season. One big issue was the run game, which the Crimson Tide struggled with throughout the season. As a solution, DeBoer hired Richard Owens as the tight ends coach, whom he praised for more than one reason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Richard Owens possesses a diverse skillset and knowledge for the game that he has grown over time as both a player and coach.” Kalen DeBoer said. “His background will allow him to contribute to not only the success of our tight ends but also to our offense as a whole. He also has a familiarity with our staff and the Southeast Region that made him our top choice to fill this role.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tight ends coaching spot was left vacant after Bryan Ellis was promoted to the quarterbacks coach position. So, adding depth to the coaching staff was a priority for Kalen DeBoer. Naturally, Richard Owens was the name that popped up. After spending three seasons at Louisville, he now arrives at Tuscaloosa as an experienced assistant coach.

The move makes sense if he can strengthen the tight end position. Last season, Alabama struggled badly in the run game and lacked a consistent ground threat. That made the offense often one-dimensional and limited the scoring opportunities. Wide receiver Ryan Williams, in particular, had a difficult season and saw his production dip as the offense became one-dimensional. So how can Kalen DeBoer address that issue? By getting more out of the tight ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the tight ends become reliable contributors, it would ease the pressure on receivers like Williams and create more space for the receivers to make plays. So, this move is essentially hitting two birds with one stone for Kalen DeBoer.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This is a developing story…