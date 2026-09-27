“Ridiculous”: Dave Portnoy and Michigan Legend Let Frustration Out After Kyle Whittingham and Co. Suffer Massive Heartbreak

Michigan found another painful way to lose a football game. Head coach Kyle Whittingham’s team had Iowa beaten in almost every statistical sense on Saturday. They moved the ball, controlled stretches of the afternoon, and held a 19-14 lead late. Then came the mistakes, and Iowa’s final drive, and the punch Wolverine fans will be replaying for a while.

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No. 17 Iowa went 91 yards in the final 1:46, with Hank Brown finding Reece Vander Zee in the corner of the end zone as time expired for a stunning 20-19 win. Michigan booster Dave Portnoy watched it unfold and was not interested in softening his reaction. He was stunned by how badly the Wolverines had helped it happen.

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“That was the most ridiculous s—,” he said, via Barstool Sports. “I actually came away more impressed with Michigan than that. That was the worst Michigan loss I’ve ever f—ing seen. That personal foul. Everything about it. I don’t want to talk about it. I’m sweating my f—ing face off. You can’t dominate the game more than they’ve dominated that game and lose. And it’s on them… You do stupid penalties and stupid a—- f—ing mistakes. You lose. I’ve never been more confident in Michigan than that.”

For all the fury, Dave Portnoy walked away more convinced about Michigan than before kickoff. The Wolverines outgained Iowa 429-285, but repeatedly failed to turn control into separation. Bryce Underwood missed on a fourth-and-1, an interception opportunity slipped away, a procedural penalty killed another chance, and Kyle Whittingham’s squad settled for a field goal after reaching Iowa’s 5-yard line.

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Then came the killer. CB Zeke Berry was flagged for a personal foul during Iowa’s final possession, giving the Hawkeyes valuable yardage when Michigan desperately needed to finish the game. Addison Ostrenga later caught a tipped pass for 29 yards, setting up Iowa at the Michigan 16. Two seconds remained. Hank Brown threw toward the left pylon and Vander Zee came down with it.

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Former Michigan star and legend Taylor Lewan was just as gutted. In a video, he called out Michigan’s repeated self-inflicted problems.

“How good can our offense play and then have self-inflicted wounds, defensive players taunting calls on 3rd and 11 like kickoff returns for touchdowns,” he fumed. “It’s the definition of insanity. Same thing over and over again expecting a different result. So here it is. Yeah, we lost the game. The game is over.”

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In a voice of pure defeat, he added, “Here we are exposing ourselves yet again for being undisciplined. I don’t know what to say. I’m just sad, man. I’m just sad.”

Michigan had already lived through a wild Week 1 finish against Western Michigan, winning on a Hail Mary after officials restored one second to the clock. This time, the drama went the other way. The Wolverines looked like the better team for most of Saturday. It just never finished the job.