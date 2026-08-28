“RIP”: College Football Community Mourns as 21-Year-Old Athlete Passes Away

After he joined the roster in 2022, some heartbreaking news has cast a shadow over the college football community. Former Fresno State offensive lineman Nate Maier has tragically passed away at just 21. Maier’s unexpected passing on August 25 has left teammates, coaches, friends, and fans mourning the loss of a young athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rest in peace, Nate Maier. Sending our love and prayers to the Maier family.” Fresno State reported his demise on August 28 on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maier was affectionately known as “The Mountain”. He was a beloved athlete from Lake Arrowhead, California. Maier was a multi-sport standout at Rim of the World High School. In fact, he wasn’t just known as a football athlete.

Imago September 16, 2023: during NCAA, College League, USA football game between Fresno State University and Arizona State University at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. .. /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20230916_zma_c04_1129 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

He excelled in football, wrestling, and track and field before graduating in 2022. Maier started his football career and went on to join the Fresno State Bulldogs football program. He committed to Fresno State on November 20, 2021, turning down offers from programs like Portland State and the University of Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maier stepped away from the football program ahead of the 2023 season to “address personal business.” In a statement posted on his social media account at the time, he shared his intention to take a temporary leave of absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explicitly kept the exact details of the situation private. However, he expressed immense gratitude toward head coach Jeff Tedford and the Fresno State football staff for supporting his decision.

“I want to announce that for the 2023 season, I will be taking a leave of absence from football to address personal business in hopes of returning by the spring,” Maier said in the post. “Thank you to Coach Tedford and the entire football staff for always being there for me, not just as an athlete but as a human.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Maier did not record any official statistics during his brief time with the Fresno State Bulldogs due to stepping away from the program. However, he left behind an impressive athletic profile from his high school career.

Maier played for the Rim of the World High School Fighting Scots and wore jersey nos 55 and 56 (early in his varsity year). He was a heavily utilized asset on both sides of the ball as a dominant blocker and defensive playmaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

He helped power his high school team to an 8-2 overall record and a perfect 4-0 conference record during his senior stretch.

He registered 38 total tackles, including 26 solo stops. Maier averaged 4.8 tackles per game, alongside one interception. The youngster also earned a three-star recruit designation by major scouting networks. His standout performance earned him a prestigious invitation to the 2022 MLK Senior Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his personal social media accounts, he was candid with followers regarding the importance of men’s mental health. He heavily focused on his general life as an environmental science student at the university.

Tributes flew in for Nate Maier

People were utterly shocked after the news of Nate Maier’s demise was reported. Fans and alumni on sports forums like the Fresno State 247Sports Board expressed heavy hearts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The community quickly turned their grief into support for the Maier family. A GoFundMe was organized by his high school family.

They raised $8,000, with over $4,000 within hours, to help cover his funeral expenses. It showcased how highly regarded he was by those who knew him.

In his hometown, community members on social media remembered him as “an amazing young man, full of joy and life”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local fans noted his family has been a “rock solid” pillar of the mountain area. An Instagram post on an account named “memorycatcher2017” details Maier’s success as an athlete.

“We’ve lost one of our own, Nate #55,” said the account. “He was a fantastic athlete and student, playing football, track and field, and wrestling at Rim. He graduated in 2022 and went on to Fresno State. Nate left us far too soon.”

”Today our association pauses to acknowledge a profound loss within our community. We reflect on the life of a dedicated graduate of Rim of the World High School, whose presence left an indelible mark on those around him,” said Rim of the World High School in their obituary about Maier.