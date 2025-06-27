‘RIP Elijah’: Eastern Michigan HC Issues Statement After 17-YO Commit’s Tragic Death

Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School mourned the passing of the future Eastern Michigan star after the Warren County Coroner’s office identified a 17-year-old from a crash site as Elijah Berman. The dreams were big for the player, with 11 offers already in the bag and with a commitment to an FBS program. But in a moment, it all came crashing down.

The 6’3″ and 300 lbs defensive lineman was driving his 2006 Suzuki DL1000 motorcycle on Ohio Route 123 near Interstate 75 northbound off ramp near Dayton, and a truck hit him when it was exiting the highway. The tragic passing of Berman on June 24 in Franklin, Ohio, has left everyone in shock. Chaminade Julienne coach Marcus Colvin remembered Berman, how he helped the 17-year-old navigate offers and helped him in the recruiting process. The coach calls Berman a “wonderful kid” who had academic potential too, with a 3.8 GPA in high school.

More than 600 people attended Berman’s service on Wednesday and sent tributes to him in the high school’s auditorium. As for Colvin? He remembers Berman not just for his footballing talent but also for the type of person he was. “He was a kid you could not not notice. Just a wonderfully built football player. You talk about eye contact. You talk about preparedness when recruiters are present. He was always prepared with his grade reports and transcripts. He was just so mature through that process,” said Colvin.

Berman had just committed to Eastern Michigan on June 16 and was pursued by teams like Bowling Green and Kent State. Tributes are now pouring in for him. “We are mourning the passing of Elijah Berman. Our thoughts & prayers are with his mother Heather, current teammates, family & friends. Elijah was ultra talented, yet it was his big heart, infectious smile, & awesome personality that made us fall in love with him. RIP Elijah,” said Eastern Michigan’s head coach Chris Creighton in an official statement he sent out.

As for Elijah Berman? He was a talented prospect and will be missed. The tragic passing of Elijah Berman has come as a shock to both his high school community and the Eastern Michigan community. Hopefully, his family can find strength at this testing time and remember his moments as his legacy, which will live on in the community in years to come.

Elijah Berman was one of the best recruits of Chris Creighton

Chris Creighton has been with Eastern Michigan since 2014, and in his time, the time for the Eagles has been marked with stability and cultural overhaul for a program which was once considered on the verge of demotion to the FCS. His achievements? From leading the Eagles to 6 bowl games to ending their 35-year bowl win drought in the Potato Bowl, the head coach has done wonders with the Eagles. However, now comes the tragic news of Elijah Berman’s passing, who was one of the best among his 2026 recruits.

In recent years, the head coach has produced some of the best classes in the MAC and has exceeded all expectations. In 2023, his class was ranked 1st in the conference, and now in 2025? It’s ranked second in the MAC with 27 talented commits and 7 transfers. So, the head coach had moved on to his 2026 class and already led them to a 3rd ranked class in the MAC. But in the 2026 class, Berman was probably the most remarkable.

He had visits to Ohio State, Kentucky, and Florida State, with the player also making visits to South Bend, too. However, he finally committed to Eastern Michigan on June 16, but tragically lost his life days after the commitment. His legacy will still live on and continue to inspire athletes in high school for years to come.