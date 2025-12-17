“RIP”: Kaidon Salter Mourns 21-YO College Athlete Dying in House Fire

The college football community is reeling from heartbreaking news out of Stone Mountain, Georgia, where 21-year-old Izaiah Taylor lost his life in a devastating house fire on Monday afternoon. Taylor, an offensive lineman at Georgia Military College, who previously played at Liberty University, was home visiting his grandfather for the Christmas holidays when tragedy struck at the family’s residence on Rockcliff Court just after 1 p.m.

Among those mourning Taylor’s passing is former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter, who shared the devastating news on his Instagram story. Salter reposted an announcement about Taylor’s death and simply wrote, “RIP BRO,” accompanied by a red heart. The connection between the two athletes runs deep. Both were part of the Liberty football family, with Salter having been the Flames’ star quarterback before eventually moving on.

The pain in Taylor’s grandfather’s voice was unmistakable as he tried to make sense of what happened. Gregory Edwards, who owned the home where the fire occurred, received the worst phone call imaginable while at work. “I got a call from my neighbor. Said there was smoke coming out of the home, and I immediately left work and headed to the house,” Edwards told reporters.

But by the time he arrived, firefighters had already taken control of the scene, and there was nothing he could do. “The fire service had the house under their jurisdiction, so there was nothing for me to do. And over time, we found out, obviously, my grandson perished in the fire,” he said. Edwards remembered his grandson not just as an athlete, but as a person who touched lives with kindness. “He was one of the kindest people you would have ever known. He wasn’t a bully. He was a good boy. He didn’t deserve this,” Edwards said.

DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels described the urgent response from his crew after neighbors alerted them that someone might be trapped inside the burning home. “There was no hesitation in going in and searching for the victim,” Daniels explained. “We got here, and we were able to establish a water supply. And again, receiving that information from one of the nearby residents stating that there was some water inside, we actually went right in and performed a search and luckily found him pretty quick, but unfortunately, he was deceased once we found him.”

Despite their swift action, Taylor had already succumbed to the fire by the time they reached him in an upstairs bedroom. The home was left as a total loss, with severe fire, smoke, and water damage throughout the three-story structure. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire, though no details have been released about how it started.​

A community mourns together

Georgia Military College released a statement expressing the profound grief felt across its campus community. “Georgia Military College is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students, Izaiah Taylor,” the school said. “Our hearts are with Izaiah’s family, friends, classmates, and all those who knew and loved him. The loss of a member of our GMC family is felt across our campus community, and we extend our deepest condolences during this incredibly difficult time.

“We join together as a community to honor Izaiah’s life and memory, holding his loved ones in our thoughts and remembering the impact he made during his time at Georgia Military College.”

Taylor had played for the Bulldogs at the beginning of the 2025 season before transitioning to online classes, making his loss felt even more personally by those who had recently seen him on campus. As the investigation into the fire continues, what remains clear is that Izaiah Taylor was “a gentle giant,” a kind soul, and a young man whose life ended far too soon.​