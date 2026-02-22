“RIP”: Michael Vick Mourns After Former Virginia Tech Teammate Dies Tragically

Norfolk State head coach and Virginia Tech alum Michael Vick is mourning the loss of a former teammate who passed away yesterday. Former Virginia Tech DB Ronyell Whitaker died at the age of 46. He played for the Hokies in the early 2000s, where he was a three-time starter, earning Big East All-Conference & AP All-American honors twice.

Whitaker and Vick shared a locker room together during that time. Whitaker started numerous games for the Hokies and was one of the elite defensive minds who elevated the program’s defensive identity.

“R.I.P. Ronyell Whitaker … Virginia Tech Alum

After his collegiate career, Whitaker went undrafted in the 2002 NFL Draft and was signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. He spent time with several professional teams, including the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, and even was a part of the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers and NFL Europe’s Rhein Fire.

One of the most notable performances of Whitaker came in 2006, when he led NFL Europe in interceptions and passing touchdowns. He recorded 141 yards returning the ball for two touchdowns. This also included the 100-yard interception, which he returned to score a touchdown. His crucial performance with the Fire earned him the All NFL Europe team honors.

Whitaker spent his last two seasons with the Detroit Lions and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers but hasn’t played. He was a part of their offseason and practice squad member before announcing his retirement in 2010. This brought an end to his professional football career with 43 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections.

More than a football DB, Ronyell was one of the most respected athletes and teammates and a mentor. People at Virginia Tech know him as ‘Deuce,’ the name he earned for his aggressive coverage, confidence, and ability to make big plays at crucial moments.

Losing such a legend this early could be hard for the Hokies. However, the reason for his death remains unknown. He is survived by family, friends, and a large group of fans, as everyone stood together in grief, honoring his legacy.

Ronyell Whitaker’s career beyond football

Beyond being a footballer, reports from the past reveal that he was a two-sport specialist who also played basketball during his early years. He was the No. 3 CB prospect of the Hokies and the No. 6 CB of his recruiting class.

After stepping away from professional football, Whitaker remained involved in the sport and football community. He reportedly worked in real estate services and still helped a lot of young athletes, offering mentorship and coaching through the life lessons he earned from his playing experience with the Hokies.

Per public information, Whitaker returned to Minnesota in 2011 as the CEO and owner of his privately owned real estate organization, Whitaker Group LLC, in the Minneapolis–Saint Paul area. His team was well versed in relocation transactions for the Vikings, and has also drove short sales through his stint.

His continued involvement in mentoring and youth development highlighted the leadership qualities that teammates often praised throughout his career.