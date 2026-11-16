“Rip”: Olivia Dunne Sad as Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Bids Goodbye With Stunning Neon Outfit

Lane Kiffin’s move from Oxford to Baton Rouge has dragged his family into the college football spotlight, and the drama isn’t limited to the field. His daughter Landry has been turning heads with bold game-day outfits and social media posts, keeping the Kiffin family in the headlines long after the final whistle.

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And while the change has brought a new team and a different game-day routine, some old connections are still very much around. A recent Instagram post from Lane Kiffin’s daughter has caught fans’ attention, with a bold outfit and a familiar face from the LSU community joining the conversation.

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“win some lose some,” Landry Kiffin shared the post from Death Valley with a short caption on 17 November.

Olivia Dunne joined the comments with a playful response, writing, “Rip home game fits” alongside crying and praying emojis.

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Her remark appeared to be a lighthearted reference to Landry’s changing game-day surroundings rather than an indication of any real disagreement between the two.

Landry’s latest post follows several game-day appearances that have drawn attention online. Her fashion choices have become a talking point among college football fans, particularly since her father, Lane Kiffin, left Ole Miss to take over as LSU’s head coach.

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One of her most memorable looks came during LSU’s September 19 visit to Ole Miss. Landry showed up in a bright yellow Prada dress with matching heels, making a clear statement with the outfit’s LSU-inspired colors. The game was already a personal one for her. She remained an Ole Miss student despite her father’s move to Baton Rouge and was also there to support her boyfriend, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks.

LSU eventually lost 32-24, but Landry had a lighthearted response when she shared pictures from the night.

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“Well at least the outfit was good,” she wrote.

The post received plenty of attention, including a comment from Dunne. “The fit won,” the former LSU gymnast wrote. Other followers also joined in, praising Landry’s look and playing along with her caption.

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Dunne and Landry have remained connected through LSU, even as their roles around the program have changed. Dunne became one of the most recognizable faces in college gymnastics during her time with the Tigers, helping the team win the 2024 national championship. She has since continued building her career as a social media personality and is also set to appear in the upcoming Baywatch reboot, now expected in January 2027.

Landry has her own place in the LSU story as the daughter of the Tigers’ head coach. However, her connection to Oxford goes back several years. She moved to Mississippi during high school before enrolling at Ole Miss, where she built friendships and became part of the university community.

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That connection even played a role when Lane was considering the Auburn coaching job in 2022. Landry and her friends reportedly put together a slideshow of their favorite Oxford memories to show him. She reminded her father that she had recently moved there and planned to attend Ole Miss. Lane later acknowledged how much the presentation had affected his decision to stay.

Lane’s departure for LSU naturally changed how the family experiences college football weekends. Landry still has ties to Oxford, but she has also been showing support for her father’s new program and attending games in Baton Rouge.

That’s what makes Dunne’s latest comment stand out. Her reference to the old home-game outfits adds a little nostalgia to Landry’s new chapter, especially after the attention surrounding her return to Oxford earlier in the season.

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There is no sign of an actual farewell between the two or any tension behind the exchange. It was a playful social media moment that brought their LSU connection back into the conversation.

For Landry, the season continues to bring new game-day memories, while fans are still following her outfits and the reactions they spark online.