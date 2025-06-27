‘RIP’: Prayers Flow In for Nate White’s Family as College Football World Mourns Loss of Ex-Wisconsin RB

In recent years, college football has endured heartbreaking losses that have sent waves of grief and reflection across the sport. The accidental shooting death of Utah running back Ty Jordan in 2020 and the sudden cardiac arrest of Albany defensive end AJ Simon in 2024 all stand as stark reminders of life’s fragility. In the very same year, the Furman defensive tackle Bryce Stanfield left us; his cause of death was found to be pulmonary embolism in his autopsy. This year, the football community mourns yet another loss of the talented RB, Nate White.

Following two years with the Wisconsin Badgers, during which he never had the opportunity to suit up for a game, the young tailback moved to South Dakota State in January and set out to prove himself and pursue his dreams on the gridiron. He was only 20 years old when life took a tragic turn. His roommate discovered him lifeless in his bed, and though first responders acted quickly, they failed to revive Nate. The news shocked the entire college football world.

The Wisconsin Badgers, where Nate had spent the initial two years of his college life, posted a tribute on their official Instagram account, sharing an affectionate message along with a picture of him wearing his Badgers attire. “Expressing deep sorrow and solidarity with his family and friends. Incredibly sad news from this morning. Our prayers are with the White family and friends 🙏.” For Nate’s family, the tragedy was unthinkable. They wanted to see this young man pursue his dream at the collegiate level.

Coaches from each program talked about Nate’s influence—not only as an athlete, but as an individual. South Dakota State head coach Dan Jackson termed the loss “shocking” and characterized the team as a brotherhood bound together by sorrow. Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell remembered Nate as a friend and teammate. He said, “News of Nate White’s tragic passing has been sad and difficult to comprehend for all of the Wisconsin Badgers football family.” Over the ensuing days, teammates, fans, and fellow competitors sent condolences to his family. Social media was filled with tributes and memorial messages, each one a reflection of the life Nate lived in his all-too-brief time.

The Fan Response to Nate White’s loss

A short message summed it all up. “We love you, Nate,” one fan posted. Nate was just 20 years old, but he’d already left an impression on everyone around him. He was at Wisconsin for two years, toiling in the background, even if he hadn’t yet seen the field. He was a hard worker, a go-getter, and had this contagious positive energy that made him popular among teammates and coaches. Another fan said, “Rest in Peace, brotha.” The word “brotha” reflects the fellowship that is characteristic of college football.

Nate’s untimely demise shook the entire community. Fans chimed in to provide solace to his family, “Prayers up for his friends and family,” and “Condolences to his family.” The badgers took to IG to pay tribute.

The outpouring of comments shows that Nate’s loved ones are far from alone in their grief. Marshall University special Teams Assistant and 2024 Sun Belt Champion, Will Holt, also paid his respects, writing, “enjoyed every FaceTime call, brother. Always gave me a laugh. Rest in Paradise.” His words speak volumes about how deeply Nate was cherished, even beyond the fields. We wish our beloved young star Nate White eternal peace, and may his memory continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all who knew him.