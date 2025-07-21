“RIP”: Prayers Pour for College Football Director After Family Tragedy

“First I want to say I’m grateful to my Dad Tony Sr… [He’s] been rocks to me.” That’s what the son said when he was selected as one of the two lucky players to receive a $5,000 postgraduate scholarship by the FCS Athletics Directors Association. He always gave credit where it was due. And now, in the face of a heartbreaking loss, he’s doing it again.

In a world where college football breeds warriors on Saturdays, some battles can’t be fought on the gridiron. This weekend, the Abilene Christian University community was blindsided by a heartfelt message buried deep within an Instagram caption. It’s a message that reads like a final whistle to a bond far greater than football, and it came from a name many Wildcat fans know.

On July 20, Anthony Egbo Jr., a former ACU football standout turned Director of the Wildcat Club shared an emotional tribute to his late father Anthony Egbo Sr. on Instagram. It features a vintage photo of a younger version of his father holding a child who is likely Egbo Jr. But it’s the caption that broke several hearts. “Dad, you’ve been gone for just two days and I miss you so much already,” it began. As you can imagine, supporters are quick to notice the deep pain. A disillusioned person wrote, “I was so shocked when I heard. He was such a kind presence to be around. May his soul RIP. Praying for peace and comfort for you and your family 🕊️” And if you read the next parts of Egbo’s message, you’ll get misty eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ACE (@egbojr____) Expand Post

AD

Anthony Egbo kept it raw. “You’re The first super hero I ever met,” he wrote. “The epitome of what a Father should be. You taught me how to love. No one. Absolutely no one believed in me more than you did. You loved us relentlessly.” If you knew the backstory, it hits even harder. He walked on in 2018, clawed his way into the starting lineup, and eventually became one of the WAC’s top defensive backs. The team also voted him a captain in 2023, and he aced the academic front too. He made the Dean’s list six times, scored a 3.95 GPA in Psychology and 3.91 in MBA. No wonder they named him the 2023-24 Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Maybe the line that hits hardest is this. “You’re the one that introduced me to God, and taught me what it really means to believe in Him.” Not because of its poetry but because of its truth. And in the middle of his grief, Anthony Egbo wrote, “I’m standing on that faith. Unwavering in my confidence that Christ is still on the throne—and He is good. Even when it hurts. I’m going to make you proud. Until we see again pops.” He signed the tribute — “Your namesake, Anthony Chike Egbo Jr. A.C.E.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As of now, there hasn’t been any official statement or public obituary. But Anthony Egbo’s own raw, unfiltered, and unwavering words say more than any press release ever could. This isn’t just a college football story. It’s a faith story. A family story. And a reminder that behind every helmet, every title, every fundraising campaign, is a person carrying more than we can see. And for now, the ACU community and the college football world are rallying behind their guy.

Prayers flood in to soothe Anthony Egbo Jr.’s loss

When Anthony Egbo poured his heart out in public, the college football community responded like family. “Sending prayers and love brother 🤍,” one person wrote in the comments. Fans, former teammates, and complete strangers turned the Instagram post into a digital vigil. A follower’s comment captured what many were feeling. They wrote, “I’m so sorry Egbo. Praying hard for your family in the coming weeks and for the Lord to bring unimaginable comfort. Jesus, be near.” The pain was real, and the faith that Anthony Egbo spoke of, unshaken, even in grief, echoed deeply.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What started as a personal eulogy transformed into a testimony. “So so sorry for your loss 🤍 may God surround you and your family in His peace…” another person sent their condolences. Anthony Egbo’s words stirred more than sympathy, they sparked faith in the feed. “Praying for strength for you and your family. God is near to the brokenhearted, so sorry for your loss.” And these weren’t just mere condolences.

They were heartfelt affirmations from people who had seen Anthony Egbo’s journey, felt his character, and knew the weight of the man behind the mission. As this fan wrote, “So sorry for your loss man. I know he’s so proud of you 💙” In times of grief and tragedy, it’s prayer and faith that keeps you going. In a sport that often talks about “next man up,” sometimes the next step is healing. And for now, the ACU family is taking that step right alongside one of their own.