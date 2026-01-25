‘RIP’: Prayers Pour In After Legendary College Football Coach Passes Away at 75

The football world mourns the loss of a legend. Lee Fobbs, longtime college coach and Grambling icon, has died at 75. The football community is standing together in grief, sending thoughts and prayers to his family and close ones.

Lee Fobbs played as a running back at Grambling during Eddie Robinson’s historic run before being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1973. He also played for the Canadian Football League. Fobbs, the north Louisiana native, spent more than four decades as a coach at the Division I and HBCU levels. He was the pioneer in helping African-American assistants get into college football.

He was the first African-American assistant coach at the NCAA Division I level, coaching for Tulane, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, Minnesota, Kansas, ULM, Southern, and Grambling. He also served as the head coach for North Carolina A&T from 2006 to 2008.

Lee retired from GSU in 2019. But he left his legacy rolling with his son, Broderick, who won a National Championship with the Tigers in 2016, and now serves as South Alabama’s RB coach.

