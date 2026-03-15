‘RIP’: Prayers Pour In as Ex-College Football TE Turned HS Coach Dies in Car Crash at 28

The football world measures success in seasons, wins, and long Saturday nights under the floodlights. But now and then, the game pauses in silence. The football community is in mourning this week after Leyton Hernandez, a former Texas State tight end and rising high school coach, was killed in a car crash at just 28.

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According to reports, Leyton Hernandez, the multisport coach of Veterans Memorial High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, tragically died on Sunday, March 15. The 28-year-old was travelling outside the Coastal Bend region, and that’s where he passed away in a two-vehicle accident. Authorities are investigating further details about the accident.

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“Our prayers are with the Hernandez family. Please join us in supporting the family, Veterans Memorial High School, and our district,” Corpus Christi wrote in its statement. “The Hernandez family appreciates the outpouring of condolences and warm memories as they begin to navigate this unimaginable loss. They thank the community for respecting their privacy during this difficult time.”

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Leyton earned his bachelor’s degree in 2020 from Texas State University and played sporadically for the team. Despite that, the love for football never wavered, and he closely followed the Texas high school championships.

The former Texas State tight end is survived by his father, mother, and a sister. Leyton’s father, Dr. Ronald Hernandez, is the Corpus Christi ISD Superintendent. Leyton had a 9-year-old tradition with his father: they used to attend the state football championships and support their teams.

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Upon hearing of the tragic loss, Corpus Christi and the high school football community are sending tributes and remembering the former tight end.

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Tributes are pouring in for Leyton Hernandez

Leyton was a standout player in high school and entered the recruiting world after 2 years as a varsity starter in 2016. During his time as a high school player, Leyton was a 1st-team All-Conference inductee, earned 2nd-team All-Region honors, and became the team’s captain. In his recruitment resume, Leyton described himself as “believing in dedication, commitment, and persistence” and trusted his “God-given abilities.” Although he couldn’t soar high as a player, as a coach, Leyton was gradually climbing the ladder.

“Spent much of the day reflecting on a young and promising life taken far too soon. Deeply saddened by the passing of Leyton Hernandez. Godspeed, Coach,” wrote a user, sharing Hernandez’s picture holding a football in his hands and coaching his high school players. Another user urged the Corpus Christi community to pray for his beloved coach. “Praying for the Hernandez family, CCISD, & all of Veterans Memorial HS & community.”

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At college, Leyton aimed to graduate with distinguished honors and earn a scholarship. “I hope my efforts of working hard and giving my best effort daily will bring about the outcomes of joining a great university and football team,” Leyton said.

A young Leyton joined Texas A&M University-Kingsville initially as a freshman tight end. It’s hard to say whether it was a scholarship commitment or a walk-on, but he didn’t play that season. Nevertheless, the love for football was still burning red hot in him.

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“My prayers are with the Hernandez family, Veterans Memorial athletics, and everyone who knew Leyton,” wrote a user. Another user relayed a simple RIP message and urged people to pray. “Our deepest condolences to the Hernandez family, the Veterans Memorial community, and everyone who knew Coach Leyton Hernandez. RIP Coach.”

After spending one year at Texas A&M-Kingsville, Hernandez transferred to Texas State, where he finally earned his degree. For normal folks, Hernandez’s journey from a low-profile tight end to a high school coach might not seem illustrious. But for him, it was a calling. It came with grassroots relationships, instilling values, mentoring, and ushering a positive change in players.

“Deepest heartfelt condolences to the Hernandez family and the entire Corpus Christi ISD community on this tragic loss,” wrote a user.