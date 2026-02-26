‘RIP’: Prayers Pour In as Former LSU WR Who Once Beat Cancer Tragically Passes Away

Devonta Lee, a former LSU & Louisiana Tech wide receiver who bravely survived bone cancer, passed away on February 26. He was a four-star recruit of LSU’s 2019 class from Amite High School.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Lee spent three seasons with the Tigers and transferred to Louisiana Tech in 2022. Within just months of arriving in Ruston, Lee’s body broke down, and he was unable to continue his routine training. He was later diagnosed with osteosarcoma—a type of bone cancer.
“God puts us through adversity. Adversity only makes you strong. You got to keep your faith, your hope, and you got to believe too,” said Lee, while bravely battling cancer.
RIP to former LSU Wide Receiver Devonta Lee
Terrible news, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
Lee went to Amite high school and was a top 10 player in the state and top 200 nationally.
He was a member of the 2019 National Championship team. pic.twitter.com/AeNNZilvv3
— ALL THINGS GEAUX (@AllGeaux) February 26, 2026
After two surgeries, ten weeks of chemotherapy, and seven weeks of radiation, Lee was able to conquer the deadly disease. “It felt great just ringing the bell (signifying he was cancer-free),” Lee said. “Because some people don’t get to ring the bell. It’s just a blessing. If some people could take a walk in my shoes. It’s been a long process. I’m never going to give up.”
After a year battling with treatments and recovery, he made his return to Ruston. He played on the defensive side of the ball at Louisiana Tech and recorded 2 solo tackles in 2024. However, just months after surviving the deadliest disease, he passed away. The reason for his death is unknown.
This is a developing story…