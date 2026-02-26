‘RIP’: Prayers Pour In as Former LSU WR Who Once Beat Cancer Tragically Passes Away

December 27, 2025: A group of LSU helmets sit on the sideline prior to the Kinders Texas Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. /CSM Houston USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251227_zma_c04_062 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

Devonta Lee, a former LSU & Louisiana Tech wide receiver who bravely survived bone cancer, passed away on February 26. He was a four-star recruit of LSU’s 2019 class from Amite High School.

Lee spent three seasons with the Tigers and transferred to Louisiana Tech in 2022. Within just months of arriving in Ruston, Lee’s body broke down, and he was unable to continue his routine training. He was later diagnosed with osteosarcoma—a type of bone cancer.

“God puts us through adversity. Adversity only makes you strong. You got to keep your faith, your hope, and you got to believe too,” said Lee, while bravely battling cancer.

After two surgeries, ten weeks of chemotherapy, and seven weeks of radiation, Lee was able to conquer the deadly disease. “It felt great just ringing the bell (signifying he was cancer-free),” Lee said. “Because some people don’t get to ring the bell. It’s just a blessing. If some people could take a walk in my shoes. It’s been a long process. I’m never going to give up.”

After a year battling with treatments and recovery, he made his return to Ruston. He played on the defensive side of the ball at Louisiana Tech and recorded 2 solo tackles in 2024. However, just months after surviving the deadliest disease, he passed away. The reason for his death is unknown.

This is a developing story…