“RIP”: Prayers Pour In as Former SEC Commissioner Roy Kramer Dies at 96

The SEC Championship game, a titan of college football, exists because one man dared to challenge a century of tradition. That man, Roy Kramer, has passed away at 96, leaving behind a sport he fundamentally reshaped. This unfortunate news comes just 2 days before the SEC championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

Roy Kramer, in his 15-year tenure as SEC Commissioner, made the league the powerhouse it is today. He oversaw the inclusion of South Carolina and Arkansas into the SEC. During his leadership, the SEC brought in 81 national titles, which spurred on massive financial gains that set revenue records.

Kramer was an instrumental figure in college football, who oversaw the creation of critical formats. In fact, it is largely due to him that the SEC has a championship game, having organized the first one in 1991. He also helped establish the Bowl Alliance, which led to the creation of the Bowl Championship Series. This format governed the National Championship until the CFP took over in 2014.

Roy Kramer was a trailblazing figure even before he went to change the SEC. He took on his first head coaching job at Central Michigan and became the Chippewas’ winningest coach. He brought a Division II National Championship in 1974, and also won the IIAC titles with CMU in 1967 and 1968. He was also the AD for Vanderbilt, where he oversaw a turnaround of the Commodores over 12 years. Kramer’s loss is akin to a pillar falling in the SEC.

“Roy Kramer will be remembered for his resolve through challenging times, his willingness to innovate in an industry driven by tradition, and his unwavering belief in the value of student-athletes and education,” current SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a press release.

“His legacy is not merely in championships or commissioner’s decisions, but in a lifetime devoted to lifting student-athletes and believing in the power of sport to shape the lives of young people.”

Roy Kramer was nothing short of a visionary in college football. His passing plunged the whole sport into grief. The community shared their condolences on his passing.

Roy Kramer’s passing lamented by the college football community

“Few people were more influential with the evolution and growth of college football than Roy Kramer,” On3’s Chris Low shared on X. “Loved visiting with him and hearing his stories. He was sharp as a tack right up until the end. Prayers go out to his family.”

Kramer still used to make appearances during seasons, not letting his age or illness hold him back. “RIP Roy. He was a great commissioner,” one fan wrote on X. Kramer was the architect of college football’s most important milestones. It was because of his vision that we have seen so many SEC programs and cultural icons. His loss will undoubtedly be deeply felt in the community. “RIP LEGEND 🕊️,” another fan shared.

Another shared an interesting family memory involving Roy Kramer. “Coach Kramer (MHS ’48) played with my father on Maryville’s first undefeated team. He was a first-class gentleman whom I spoke with many times over the years. Prayers to his family. A TRUE MARYVILLIAN!!!”

Kramer played lineman for Maryville and featured in the 1 edition of the Tangerine Bowl. He was deployed to serve in the Korean War, which delayed his graduation till 1953.

“The word ‘visionary’ is thrown around a lot. But today we have lost a true visionary in former SEC Commissioner Roy Kramer, the godfather of the SEC championship game and the BCS championship,” a fan shared on X. “RIP Commish.”

Roy Kramer’s passing will cast a dark pall over the upcoming SEC Championship. The former commissioner was a pioneer for the league and the rest of college football, having been a leader through the most defining eras of the sport.