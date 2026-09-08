Family Issues Statement as Iowa Student Tragically Dies In Kinnick Stadium

A day meant to celebrate Iowa football took a devastating turn when a member of the Hawkeye Marching Band suddenly collapsed during the Northern Illinois game. He was rushed to the University of Iowa Hospital as doctors fought to save him, but despite their best efforts, the tragedy ended with a heartbreaking loss.

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Just moments before the band was scheduled to take the field for its halftime performance, Derek Philips, a third-year student from Dubuque, Iowa, suddenly suffered cardiac arrest on Saturday.

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He was immediately transported to the hospital, but the damage to his brain was devastating. With doctors unable to reverse the situation, his family eventually faced the unimaginable decision of taking him off life support.

Imago December 30th, 2024: Iowa Hawkeye helmet during the first half of the NCAA, College League, USA Transperfect Music City Bowl between the Iowa Hawkeyes vs Missouri Mizzou at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Mandatory credit /Cal Media Tennessee USA – ZUMAc04_ 20241230_zma_c04_146 Copyright: xCoryxEadsx

“Despite the extraordinary efforts of the ICU team at the University of Iowa Hospital, the damage to his brain was too severe, and we have made the heartbreaking decision to remove life support,” his family’s statement read via Instagram.

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Phillips was a talented horn player and was pursuing business analytics and information systems. His family remembered that passion was what defined him the most, describing him in an Instagram post as a “phenomenal musician — whether he was playing jazz, singing his heart out, or marching under the lights, music was the language of his soul.”

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With temperatures climbing to around 94°F (34°C) at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, officials decided to cancel the marching band’s planned halftime performance.

Later, the college football game did kick off as planned, with the temperature was lower, around 90 degrees. Against Northern Illinois, the team won by a huge 40-0 margin that day.

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Following the passing of Phillips, the University of Iowa issued a statement expressing its deepest condolences to the family and outlining the support measures being made available to those affected.

“The entire Hawkeye Marching Band family is thinking of Derek Phillips and his loved ones. We are grateful to his parents for providing regular updates to the students who love Derek. This is heartbreaking for everyone who cares for him. The university is in close contact and is offering support,” said the University in a statement.

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His passing brought the entire football community together as they united in prayer for his soul

Week 1 Turns Tragic as Derek Phillips’ Death Leaves Football Fans Heartbroken

Phillips was excited to perform during Week 1, having spent the summer touring and training with a drum and bugle corps. But fate had other plans. His passing left his family heartbroken, and in their darkest moments, the community has come together to stand by their side.

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“This is just awful, man. Keep Derek’s family and the entire @HawkeyeBandin your thoughts and prayers today,” wrote a fan on X.

Another fan offered more details about Phillips, saying he felt deeply saddened for the family as they mourned the loss of a talented young man.

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“Thoughts and prayers for Derek Phillips and his family during this time. He was a third year Iowa marching band student that collapsed this past weekend,” the user’s X post read. “It was announced his family took him off life support. So sad and devastating.”

At age 20, Phillips was the mellophone section leader in the marching band. Another fan came forward to remind everyone that Phillips’ impact on the team would never be forgotten.

“Rest in peace Derek, his impact to the HMB and the Colts Drum and Bugle corps will never be forgotten,” the user wrote.

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The entire football world mourned the loss of the talented individual who gave everything he had to be a part of his band.

“Terrible news out of Iowa City this morning. RIP Derek Phillips,” another comment read.

At the end, Phillips’ family wanted everyone to know that he was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his passing and thanked everyone for their prayers, “every shared experience, and every bit of love you’ve given to our boy.”

Phillips’ tragic passing turned Iowa’s Week 1 celebration into a heartbreaking day the Hawkeye community won’t forget.