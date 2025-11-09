‘RIP’: Prayers Pour In for Late Georgia Staffer’s Family as Kirby Smart Pays Emotional Post-Game Tribute

Saturday’s 41-21 win over Mississippi State meant more than just another step toward the playoffs for Georgia. The Bulldogs took the field with heavy hearts, playing to honor Kimberly Allen. Kim was a cherished member of the Georgia football family’s support staff who passed away last week. The Georgia Bulldogs went into the match against Mississippi State while mourning their fallen comrade.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Allen, who worked in building services at the UGA Athletic Department, passed away on November 5 at her home in Athens, Georgia. The Georgia Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart talked about her while paying his respects in his post-match press interaction. The excerpt from the interview made its way to X. Kirby Smart laid bare his heart as he talked about the impact the loss left on the whole program.

He said, “We dedicated this win to Miss Kim Allen, who was a coworker of ours, worked in our facility. She was an incredible lady. Worked there for four or five years. Every morning I came to work, she was the first person I saw. She was there every day at 5:30 A.M., and a lot of the players got really close to miss Kim. She passed this last week, and it was very emotional for a lot of our players. I’ve never met a more positive person than Miss Kim, so we wanted to make sure she enjoyed that from up above.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Allen was based in Athens, Georgia, and had previously lived in Royston, Georgia. As a member of the building services team, she played an essential role in maintaining the football facility and supporting the day-to-day operations of the Bulldogs’ football program. She was also an avid supporter of the Georgia Bulldogs football team.

Mack’s Funeral Home & Cremation Service arranged her funeral service in Hartwell, Georgia. While her family released limited information publicly, the Bulldogs’ faithful paid their respects to the fallen superfan. It’s a big loss that has left a lasting impression on the entire community. As a result, people flocked in with messages remembering her and her presence in their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Georgia Bulldogs community celebrates the life of one of their biggest fans

Kim Allen was known by many and loved by all. She worked tirelessly to ensure the Bulldogs remained well prepared before every match. Now that she is gone, the community has united to celebrate her life and honor the memory of their beloved Miss Kim. “My condolences to the family. Kim and I worked together at UGA. Everyone around here calls her Ms. Kim. Kim was such a gentle-hearted person, always smiling, always had a positive attitude. She made everyone’s day just by coming to work, being the person she was. She will truly be missed,” a message read. The message served as a reminder of how great a person she was, and most of all, a positive one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Others pitched with anecdotes of how she met them and what the Bulldogs meant for her, while consoling the family for their loss. As another read, “Sending prayers and condolences to the family, so very sorry over your loss. I met Kim at UGA, and she’s one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. Since working at UGA, I’ll remember her beautiful smile and sweet spirit, RIP Kim.🙏❤️😇.” One talked about her interactions with her and her sister. The message read, “Condolences and prayers to the family. Kim was such a wonderful person. Always told me when she had talked to me and her sister Annette. Rest and sing in the heavenly choir while cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs.” Mentioning the Chorus of the Bulldogs.

Another message talked about how big a Bulldog fan she was. As it read, “My condolences to you, Kimberly’s family, and friends. The most humble, sweet, loving, and kind person you ever want to meet. She always had so much joy in her heart. Her smile will brighten up your day. She was a true heart Bulldog fan. I know UGA is going to truly miss her as well.” While everyone paid their respects and pitched in with their anecdotes, a person talked about how happy she was working for the Bulldogs and helping them.

As it went, “We all know she proudly represented the Georgia Bulldogs and was a true fan through and through. You could count on her to shout “Go Dawgs!” whenever that UGA fight song played. But when the fight song ends and the game is over, we rest in knowing that what matters most is not the team we cheer for, but the Savior we serve. Kimberly knew where her hope was anchored—in Christ alone, who is all in all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate another victory, they do so with heavy hearts. We at ES extend our deepest condolences to Kimberly Allen’s family, friends, and the entire Georgia community during this difficult time.