“RIP Son”: Prayers Pour In for 31-YO ex-College Football Athlete After Tragic Death

Some names stick with you, even years after their last game. Khalil Pettway, an ex-college football athlete, wasn’t a headline-grabber or a star you saw every Saturday night, but if you followed Washington State football in the early 2010s, you’d remember him. A linebacker from Culver City, California, he came in with quiet confidence, worked hard, and earned the respect of his teammates. He did his job, played with effort, and always carried himself the right way.

Recently, his name came up again, only this time, not in a way anyone hoped for. Washington State Football shared a message on social media, a short note that was easy to scroll past at first glance. But for those who knew him, followed him, or played alongside him, it landed differently. It didn’t say much, but it didn’t need to. Just enough to let people know something had happened. Something that brought Khalil’s name back into focus, for reasons no one wanted.

On Instagram, WSU’s official page posted: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and former Cougar teammates of Khalil Pettway who recently passed away.” It was followed by an outpouring of messages in the comments. Official reports later confirmed that Khalil Pettway died on July 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. The coroner’s report stated the cause as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 31. Khalil had a documented history of bipolar disorder, something he masked skillfully, and many would never have known just by looking at his on-field presence or quiet confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfb) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

It’s hard to put into words what that kind of news does to a fan base, especially when it involves someone like Khalil, who was part of the fabric of the team during his time there. A 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound linebacker, he came out of Culver City High with strong high school numbers, 79 tackles in his senior season, and earned three-star ratings from major recruiting outlets like Rivals, Scout, and ESPNU. He was ranked among the top 40 inside linebackers in the country by Rivals and was part of a solid recruiting class for Washington State in 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His physical gifts were obvious, but it was his work ethic that stood out more than anything. Coaches and teammates often mentioned how locked in he was, how he showed up ready to compete, and how seriously he took his role, even when injuries began to take a toll. Eventually, those injuries, including concussions, forced him to medically retire from football in 2013, but he remained close to the team, still on scholarship, still part of the Cougar family.

The Cougar family comes together in mourning for Khalil Pettway

The response to the WSU post said everything you needed to know about how people felt about Khalil. Comments came in quickly: “One of the realest dudes I’ve ever met 🕊️”, “So sad 😭 prayers to his family,” and “Prayers of comfort to his family and friends.” These weren’t just fan comments; they came from people who knew him personally, who shared locker rooms and classes with him. Looking at those reactions, it reflects the impact Khalil had, not just as a player, but as a person.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His family later started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs and honor his memory. In the description, he was remembered as a teacher, poet, therapist, leader, friend, brother, son, husband, roles that went far beyond football. The campaign has raised over $17,000, a reflection of just how many lives he touched and how many people wanted to give back. For those of us who only knew him as a player in crimson and gray, that message was a reminder that there was so much more to him than we ever saw.

There’s no easy way to wrap up stories like this. No stat line or game clip can capture what a life meant to those closest to it. But what fans can do, what teammates, coaches, and even strangers can do, is keep telling these stories. Keep remembering Khalil for who he was: a driven young man who gave his all on the college football field and, in quiet ways, made a difference off it too. Rest easy, Khalil. You’ll always be a part of this Cougar family.