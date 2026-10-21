“RIP to a legend”: Prayers Pour In as Scott Van Pelt & Other ESPN Colleagues Mourn Death of Iconic Sportscaster

Just as college football hits the midway point of the season, heartbreaking news has shaken the ESPN family. One of the key voices behind ESPN Radio has passed away on Wednesday, leaving colleagues in mourning and listeners grieving someone whose voice had become a familiar part of their lives.

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The legendary voice of ESPN Radio, Dan Davis, died. ESPN PR confirmed the heartbreaking news of his passing on X. The network didn’t disclose the reason of Davis’ death.

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“ESPN remembers Dan Davis, an ESPN Radio founding member, who passed away Wednesday,” wrote ESPN.

Davis built an extraordinary broadcasting career spanning nearly every corner of the sporting world, from his beloved college football play-by-play calls to college basketball, more than 50 PGA Tour events, including The Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship, and countless NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB games.

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His resume also boasts some of sports’ biggest spectacles, including the Kentucky Derby, Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, World Series, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals and the Olympics.

Having worked alongside some of the biggest names in sports, Dan “The Duke” Davis earned a reputation that stretched far beyond the broadcast booth. His voice won over fans, his personality earned him the respect of his peers, and now, his passing has left the sports world mourning a voice it will never forget.

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Among those remembering him is Scott Van Pelt, who looked back on one of his favorite memories with Davis from SVP & Russillo. Even in grief, the memory brought a smile as Van Pelt paid tribute to a friend and a legend.

“Of all the things we did on SVP & Russillo, The Duke raps was an all-time favorite. Dan ‘The Duke’ Davis was the best. Not sure he got it initially, but @ryenarussillo got him to buy in, and The Duke made it memorable. RIP to a legend. Love to his family and friends,” Van Pelt wrote.

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Long before he became one of ESPN Radio’s defining voices, Dan Davis had already cemented his place in college football broadcasting. For nearly a decade, he called Boston College football games across a New England-wide radio network, but one moment would forever stand out.

His call of Boston College’s iconic 1984 clash against Miami, culminating in Doug Flutie’s legendary Hail Mary to Gerard Phelan, remains etched in the memories of Boston sports fans.

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Generations of players and broadcasters grew up listening to his unmistakable voice, and that unforgettable moment continues to live on in college football history. Now, as the sport mourns the loss of a broadcasting legend, Pete Thamel is among those paying tribute to the voice that helped define an era.

“Rip to a legend. Got chills listening to that call. Prayers to his family,” wrote Thamel.

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Thamel and Van Pelt are not alone in mourning the loss of Davis. The current generation of radio broadcasters is feeling the weight of his passing, too, as Marc Kestecher has now come forward to share his heartfelt tribute to the legendary voice.

“Sad day with the passing of “The Duke” Dan Davis. A great mentor, a terrific broadcaster, and an absolute gentleman. RIP,” wrote Kestecher.

After making his mark at WEMJ and Boston University as a radio broadcaster, Dan Davis joined ESPN in 1992, right as the network’s radio operation launched. For decades, his voice became a familiar presence on ESPN Radio, delivering SportsCenter updates to listeners across the country.

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His influence stretched far beyond the microphone, with USA Today recognizing Davis as both a “radio cult favorite” and an “icon”.

“Sad news for our ESPN team. Dan “The Duke” Davis was a legendary voice. Beyond his 2+ decades on @ESPNRadio, Dan called Doug Flutie’s famous Hail Mary TD pass in the Eagles’ historic upset of Miami in 1984 for @BCFootball ‘s radio network,” writes vice president of communications for ESPN Bill Hofheimer.

His teachings, unmistakable game calls, and quiet humility helped cement his legacy as an icon whose presence is almost impossible to replace. After decades of lending his voice to ESPN, Dan Davis finally brought that remarkable chapter of his career to a close on December 23, 2011.

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“It’s been a privilege for all of us to work alongside ‘The Duke.’ For 20 years, whether anchoring SportsCenter, SportsBeat, or reporting live from the Masters and the U.S. Open, Dan has been the gold standard for professional broadcast excellence. We can never thank him enough for his contributions to the growth and success of ESPN Audio,” said John Martin, Executive Producer, who helped bring Davis to ESPN Radio in 1992.

After retiring, Davis spent his remaining years in Bristol, Connecticut, alongside his wife, Annette, who stood by him until his final days. He leaves behind his beloved wife, his four children, Dan, Greg, Steve, and Cameron, and his two grandchildren, Mike and Olivia.