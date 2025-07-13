RIP’: Tributes Pour as Tragic Death of South Georgia Football Athlete Rocks America

There are some headlines you never want to write, and this is one of them. Joey “JB” Nelson Jr. was supposed to be getting ready for the next chapter. Maybe college ball, maybe coaching, maybe just living the dream every high school football player chases. Instead, his hometown is grieving the loss of a young man who meant so much to so many. On July 10, 2025, Joey and his friend, Randall Martin III, lost their lives after being struck by lightning during a thunderstorm near Waresboro, Georgia. They were only 19 and 18 years old.

For Ware County, this is a gut punch to the heart of a tight-knit football family. The Gators don’t just wear the same jersey. They grow up together, bleed green together, and, in moments like these, mourn together. Joey and Randall were brothers to a generation of players who now have to lace up their cleats with a little more pain and a lot more purpose.

“We mourn the loss of two former Gators and fine young men,” Ware County Football posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Joey and Randall were fun loving kids who brought smiles to their teammates’ faces. Our prayers are with their families and friends at this time.” The news release shared further heartbreak. It read, “Joey “JB” Nelson Jr., a recent graduate of Ware County High School in South Georgia, tragically lost his life after being struck by lightning during a thunderstorm on July 10, 2025. He was just 19 years old and had been a beloved football player for the Ware County Gators.” He had just turned 19. Randall, his close friend, was 18. The lightning struck while both teens were outside near a vehicle.

Joey’s family is shattered. His great-aunt, Jaqualine Powell, who serves as a city clerk in Waycross, said he left behind an “unfillable void.” And that phrase echoes in the hearts of everyone who watched him grow from a local kid into a Gator hero. You don’t expect to lose a teammate like this. You don’t expect to lose anyone like this. Not a young man full of life, just days removed from high school, with his whole world wide open. Taken too soon by the fury of Mother Nature, Joey’s passing is a heartbreaking reminder of how suddenly the skies can turn on us.

But even in mourning, Ware County remembers what Joey and Randall stood for: joy, friendship, hard work, and heart. Let their memory be a reminder to cherish every practice, every Friday night light, and every kid who dares to dream in pads and cleats. Rest in peace, Joey and Randall. Your stories were cut short, but they’ll echo forever in Ware County.

Heartbreaking reactions pour in for Joey “JB” Nelson Jr.

The loss of Joey “JB” Nelson Jr. has left an entire community grasping for words, wrestling with the kind of grief that doesn’t fade quickly. As news of his passing spread, social media flooded with heartfelt messages, each one echoing the same stunned disbelief and sorrow. “So sorry to hear this news. Sincere condolences to the family!🙏🏽🤍🕊️” one fan shared, while another posted, “Prayers to his family 🙌.” When a young man like Joey, full of life, promise, and love, leaves too soon, even strangers feel it.

Many couldn’t hold back their emotions. One gut-wrenching post read, “That’s crazy, I’m crying 🤧 RIP,” summing up what so many others were feeling but couldn’t quite express. Another simply said, “man rest easy that’s sad as he- -.” The outpouring of emotion paints the picture of a young man who touched countless lives far beyond the field.

Perhaps most poignantly, a tribute read: “Rest In Peace To Joey ‘LB’ Nelson🕊️, Condolences To His Families And Friends🙏🏾.” That sentiment captures the weight of it all. JB wasn’t just a jersey number or a stat sheet name. He was a son, a teammate, a friend, and a part of something bigger. Ware County has lost one of its finest, but through these shared memories and messages, Joey’s spirit lives on forever in the hearts of the Gator family.