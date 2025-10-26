“RIP”: Tributes Pour in as Houston Coach Dies of Cancer

The moment of cheer and happiness turned into silence and sorrow for the Houston Cougars as their director of strength and performance, Kurt Hester, passed away at 61. Hours before their thrilling 24-16 victory over Arizona State, HC Willie Fritz broke this news to his team, which hit them hard. But then they spent part of their meal remembering him as the “rare individual” he was and sharing stories about Hester. Now, with Fritz and his players, the entire Cougars nation and college football are mourning the loss of a legend.

Hester was diagnosed with Stage IV melanoma in February, but always had a fighting spirit against his health concern. What hurts the most is that before the game on Thursday, Hester came into the Houston football facility to motivate his team. Who would have thought that would be his last message? Even Fritz couldn’t hold back his pain as he mentioned him after the win. “It’s a bittersweet win, without question,” Fritz said.“Kurt Hester was an unbelievably important person in our football program. I’ve been with him for a while. He’s the best strength and conditioning coach I’ve ever been around, but more importantly, he’s just a fantastic role model for our student athletes.”

The moment this news broke, prayers started pouring in as Texas A&M strength coach Tommy Moffitt hit X, giving tribute to Hester: “Rest in peace, Coach Kurt Hester. You are the 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐. Your legacy will live forever! Blessings to you and your loved ones. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 ” No wonder Hester is a real goat, as he didn’t just fight through his disease but also pushed away its timeline. In Feb after the diagnosis, he was just given 6 weeks to live, but he turned those 6 weeks into 6 months.

But Kurt Hester wasn’t alone in this; his wife, Seana Durman, and three kids, Sydney, Rieleah, and Remy, were his constant support, pushing him hard every day. With that backing and willpower, he used to show up in the locker room daily, working out and practicing with his team. He never let his cancer make him weak; after serving as a conditioning coach for three decades, he wasn’t ready to give up this easy. “Death is undefeated, but I’ll take it to three overtimes. That’s strength,” Hester said. That bravery and courage got him nominated for the 2025 Capital One Orange Bowl FWAA Courage Award on Wednesday.

There’s a reason why Kurt Hester joined in Houston as Director of Strength, as he has a significant history of developing football programs. He was one of the reasons behind Tulane’s impressive run in 2022-23, as under him they recorded 23 wins with 4th national rank and 15 conference victories and two appearances in the American Athletic Conference Championship. All that success earned him the Football Scoop Strength Coach of the Year award in 2022. This shows the level of dedication and excellence he had in him.

With Houston Kurt Hester impacted many players and coaches on his journey, and they are all right here pouring in their tributes for him.

Entire college football world mourns Kurt Hester’s demise

Just a week ago Kurt Hester got hospitalized due to an infection, and he missed Houston’s home game against Arizona, and he sort of knew it when he delivered his last message to the team. “He knew it was the last time he was going to see the guys,” Fritz said. “He really delivered a heck of a message to them.” But nobody had a pinch of a hint that this was it. And that’s what shook the entire CFB nation.

Prayers started pouring in as the Big 12 Conference took it to X, bidding a final farewell to their legendary coach, saying, “The Big 12 Conference is saddened by the passing of University of Houston football strength coach Kurt Hester. We extended our deepest condolences to Kurt’s family, friends, and loved ones. Our thoughts are with the Houston Cougar family during this time of mourning.”

Then even former Louisiana Tech’s former quarterback Cody Sokol put out his grief on X, saying, “Kurt Hester is one of the greatest humans I’ve been able to call coach and friend. Thank you for pouring into me and so many countless other young men. You’re forever going to be remembered for having substance over shadow. The realest and most badass man there was. #kurticus #unbreakable ✝️” Sokol spent a very brief time with Hester at Louisiana Tech, but it sure left a deep mark on him.

Look, his impact on Louisiana Tech goes unsaid, as the Voice of the Bulldogs, Kyle Schass, also extends his heartfelt tribute to Hester for his unbreakable spirit. “RIP former Tech strength coach Kurt Hester #Unbreakable.” With his friends and colleagues, even fans, united to honor Hester, to celebrate Hester’s life, reflecting on his impact on them: “You guys played a great game, and I’m glad y’all were able to win for this inspiring man! May he rest in peace!” After all the struggles and hardships, may his soul finally rest in peace.