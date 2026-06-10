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Rival Big 12 Program Suing To Collect $1M in NIL Damages After Brendan Sorsby Decision

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Khosalu Puro

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Jun 9, 2026 | 10:03 PM CDT

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Rival Big 12 Program Suing To Collect $1M in NIL Damages After Brendan Sorsby Decision

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Khosalu Puro

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Jun 9, 2026 | 10:03 PM CDT

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There’s a saying that every major court ruling creates new arguments. Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility fight is proving that theory right. The former Cincinnati QB recently scored a big win when a Texas judge blocked the NCAA from declaring him ineligible. That decision caused an uproar. But while everyone is debating the eligibility ruling, another legal battle involving the Texas Tech QB may carry even bigger consequences for the future of NIL itself.

“The University of Cincinnati is suing to collect $1 million in N.I.L. damages after Sorsby defected to Texas Tech,” Puck’s Eriq Gardner reported, adding a warning. “A ticking time bomb case that could imperil player contracts across all of college sports.”

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While it may appear like a contract dispute, further digging shows it may impact NIL agreements. The case stems back to when Cincinnati sat down with Brendan Sorsby’s representatives in June 2025. At that time, the school agreed to pay him $875,800 through an NIL arrangement. 

Months later, after the QB entered the transfer portal and landed at Texas Tech, his former program claimed his departure deprived the Bearcats of one of its most valuable promotional assets. The school’s lawsuit in February seeks to enforce a $1 million liquidated-damages clause included in the agreement. But Brendan Sorsby’s attorney, Joseph Braun, sees things from a different angle.

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Joseph Braun has argued that Cincinnati’s position amounts to a “legal fiction.” He claimed that the NIL rights themselves held little independent value because the license was nonexclusive and excluded broadcast uses. He argued that the school paid Brendan Sorsby to play QB and he did that for two seasons. That argument strikes at the core of modern college sports.

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Under the post-House settlement landscape, schools can compensate athletes for NIL activities, appearances, and licensing opportunities. What schools cannot officially do is pay athletes simply to play football. So Cincinnati has carefully maintained that this was never a pay-for-play agreement. The university has also defended the $1 million clause as reasonable, citing reports that Texas Tech offered Brendan Sorsby somewhere between $4 million and $6 million after he entered the portal. 

In court filings in April, Brendan Sorsby argued that Cincinnati is attempting to punish him for exercising what he describes as his right to transfer. He has even alleged that the school offered to waive the $1 million penalty if he entered the NFL Draft instead of accepting Texas Tech’s offer.

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If true, that detail adds another fascinating update to an already explosive case. Because suddenly the question isn’t just whether Brendan Sorsby breached a contract. The question becomes whether NIL agreements are being used as transfer deterrents. For now, the case is still in court where a federal judge will decide whether Cincinnati’s lawsuit can move forward or should be struck out.

The outcome could have major consequences across college sports. If Brendan Sorsby comes out on top, schools may find it much harder to use NIL agreements to keep athletes tied to a program for multiple years. If Cincinnati wins, universities could gain a stronger way to discourage players from transferring after taking NIL money. And while that legal fight is still happening, Brendan Sorsby is already at the center of another controversy. 

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Brendan Sorsby court win ignites debate 

When a Texas court gave Brendan Sorsby the opportunity to play in 2026 despite betting on his own school, it enraged college sports people. The NCAA quickly filed an appeal after Judge Ken Curry blocked them from declaring the former Cincinnati QB ineligible. The case is now scheduled for trial in February 2027, just weeks after the CFP National Championship Game. The reaction from fellow ADs has been swift too. 

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According to reports from Yahoo Sports and The Athletic, multiple schools are now reconsidering scheduling relationships with Texas Tech. Most notably, Georgia AD Josh Brooks instructed their programs not to schedule future contests against Texas Tech as reported in a memo obtained by Athens Banner-Herald.

“Based on recent developments, Georgia Athletics will not schedule future contests against Texas Tech until further notice,” the statement read. “If you have any contests currently scheduled against Texas Tech, or are actively engaged in scheduling discussions with Texas Tech, please notify your sports administrator as soon as possible so we can evaluate the situation and determine next steps.”

That’s a huge action considering the case stems from one player’s eligibility. But it shows how much anxiety exists across college sports right now. 

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Khosalu Puro

3,508 Articles

Khosalu Puro is a Primetime College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, keeping a close watch on everything from locker room buzz to end zone drama. Her journalism career began with four relentless years covering regional football circuits, where she honed her eye for team dynamics on the field. At EssentiallySports, she took that foundation national, leading coverage across the college football space. For the past two seasons, she has anchored ES Marquee Saturdays, managing live weekend coverage while sharing her expertise with the team’s emerging writers. She also plays a key role in the CFB Pro Writer Program, a unique initiative connecting editorial storytelling with fan-driven content. Khosalu ensures her experience is passed on to the rest of the team as well.

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